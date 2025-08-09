Today's Horoscope, August 9, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Full Moon graces your solar return chart, A bringing a year of prosperity and mea ingful progress. You'll establish connections with knowledgeable and influential people who will play vital roles in your future growth. Your intellectual pursuits deepen as you develop a keen interest in reading, writ-ing, and expanding your knowledge base. At work, you'll gain ample opportunities to advance, backed by the steady guidance of your bosses. Romance flourishes-there could be a deep and lasting bond with some-one refined and cultured, potentially culmi-nating in marriage. Your children will be a continual source of pride and happiness. Financially, you'll tap into additional streams of income. A spiritual or religious pull may guide you toward exploring deeper truths, perhaps even drawing you into studies of the occult or metaphysical sciences.

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20): You will face up to the challenges squarely. Your lover may be a little difficult to deal with at times but with your determination, you will manage very well. Money that was lent to someone will come back. You will get good results. Contact will be established with a person living far away. You will get good money. Some guests will arrive all of a sudden.

Tip: Keep walking, clarity will come soon.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Crimson Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): This is a good time for travel with your mate which you have planned for a while. You could plan on getting married and you will have your family support. There is a strong possibility for losses in business. You might be a victim of negligence. You will be agitated since work will not be done according to your plan. Dealing with a stranger can put you into trouble.

Tip: Share your light without holding back.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Warm Orange

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Romantic life will be smooth. There will be a lot of happiness as you get ready to make positive changes like shifting in to live with your partner or having a property. Your contact with an influential person will prove beneficial. The time will be auspicious. You will get a lot of opportunities in your profession/business. The afternoon is good.

Tip: Small efforts shape your biggest strength.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): A new beginning is indicated in your love life. Troubles of the past are over. You will now sail in calm water. There will be a lot of emphasis on making plans together. The time is good for enhancing your knowledge. The passage of time is favorable for you. Government related work will be completed. You will be busy with religious work.

Tip: Self-kindness is also daily healing.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): It is an ideal time to travel to a romantic gateway. Compatibility will be good. You may pay attention to beloved's wishes and do all you possibly can. Relations and friends will be fruitful. Do not feel conceit, otherwise people will maintain a distance from you. You will be involved in the useless work of others and neglect your own work.

Tip: Dream big, then take real steps.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You will be very much in love with your mate and ready to make the commitment of matrimony. In this regard, you will get wholehearted support from your family and friends. The pace of work will speed up and you will make a lot of profit. You will be in the pink of health and be relieved of chronic diseases. You will work hard and get results later.

Tip: Give freely, and receive in time.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You are going to cherish a new friendship and put in a lot of love and care. This person is going to mean a lot to you, and you will share an interest in many things. You will be worried for the elders for the elders of your family. And feel a lot of charge in yourself. Your talent will come to the fore. You will take steps that will prove to be just right, and people will respect you.

Tip: Change brings growth, not loss.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Your wellbeing will be obvious and could attract a lot of attention. You enjoy being in the limelight. And you will enjoy the due attention you get and make the most of it. You will make profits in shares and buying and selling property. You will be lost in your own world. Do not spend more than what is required and be careful about spending money on the wrong people.

Tip: Positivity makes the path clearer.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Deep Burgundy

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): The joys of love will unfold much to your delight. You will be taken up with your beloved and eve every wish is likely to get fulfilled. Thoughts of marriage will keep coming to you. You can gift something special to your loved ones. Works that had been planned will be completed. You will be busy with family functions. Family life will be blissful.

Tip: Love grows when shared openly today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Good time management will help you finish your work ahead of time. You will be able to devote enough time to pleasing your mate, which is going to make him/her happy. You will be more ambitious for your children than for yourself. You will provide many opportunities for them. You will also be surrounded by your friends. You will get unprecedented gains in business.

Tip: Listen closely, your soul already knows.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Steel Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): A strengthening bond will make your relationship a success. The desired physical intimacy will be there. If you have been married recently, you might think of starting a family. Favorable placement of moon will increase professional and personal capability. You will be successful in removing all obstacles. You will also be self-satisfied.

Tip: Passion reveals your true direction today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Some differences between you and your mate can sour the relationship a bit. Your ego will not let you give in easily but remember your lover can give you a difficult time too. Despite all the tensions, the beginning will be great. You will get success in financial matters. You will complete all your pending work. You will get success in your business/profession.

Tip: Slow days carry hidden blessings too.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sea Green