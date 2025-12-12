Today's Horoscope, December 12, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon square Sun brings mixed growth through challenges. You may face stress or indecision early in the year, but persistence transforms obstacles into achievements. Professionally, avoid over-ambitious risks and focus on consistency. Trusted friends and mentors guide you at crucial moments.

Financially, maintain caution - a delayed payment or investment may test your patience but will ultimately balance out. Emotional strength grows as family and loved ones rally behind you. Romantic partners become pillars of support. By mid-year, momentum builds, and confidence returns. This cycle ends with relief, success, and renewed optimism.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You will meet challenges suddenly and not get cowed down by them. Your lover may be a little difficult to deal with at times, but with your determination, you will manage nicely. You will be full of self-confidence. The results of competitive exams will be in your favour. The enemies will extend a hand of friendship towards you, but don't take any emotional decision; instead of heart think with brain.

Tip: Your energy never misleads you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Flame Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): There will be stability in your relationship but not much excitement happens. Money matters and home affairs are going to take up most of your time and energy. You will make new agreements and contracts. You will not bother with criticisms and move ahead in the path of progress. You will get embroiled in some controversy for no reason.

Tip: Inner peace needs daily protection.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Soft Beige

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): The joys of romance will unfold much to your delight. You will be quite taken up with your lover, and every wish will be fulfilled. Work-related matters are likely to take a back seat. The tension that was there about the education, career etc. of your child will be solved. The time is right for auspicious works. You will get employment opportunities.

Tip: Notice the beauty in small signs.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): A deepening bond is likely to make your love relationship a success. The desired intimacy will be there. If you have been married recently, you might think of starting a family. You will become a victim of some conspiracy or secret plot at work. Some of your work might be criticised. Work with a lot of thought in matters involving money will be ventured by you.

Tip: Redirection brings better destinations.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Moon White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Acting impulsively can put you in an unwanted situation. Your love life can face challenges due to some aggression on your part so try and calm down and work accordingly. You will take care of the small and big requirements of the family. The planning of some auspicious work might be made. Your openness will prove harmful for you.

Tip: Focus only on what lifts you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You could attract a lot of attention with your virility. You enjoy being in the limelight so you will enjoy all the attention you get and make the most of it while it lasts. You will do your work generously. You might visit a temple or religious place. Your professional and social circle will increase. You will get good news. Financial position is strong and stable.

Tip: Speak with awareness and kindness.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Soft Grey

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Good time management on your part will help you finish your work ahead of time. You will be able to devote enough time to pleasing your mate which is going to make him/her very happy. Friendly relations will be established with those in authority. A meeting will enlighten your path. In government matters, there are chances of success.

Tip: Honesty brings quiet relief today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Dusty Rose

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Your love life will pick up. There will be lot of joy as you get ready to make some positive changes like settling in life with your partner and maybe even buying a vehicle. Creative and productive thoughts will occupy your mind. There are strong chances of monetary gains. Enemies and conspiracies will come to an end. Keep your health check.

Tip: A clear no brings hidden peace.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Compatibility will be high. Paying attention to your sweetheart will make you do all you can. It is an ideal day for a romantic getaway, and you both will be in the mood for it. There will be improvements in your health. And you will be busy reading some knowledge-enhancing literature. Your boss will discuss some matters of vital importance.

Tip: Observe before you decide today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Midnight Blue

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): A new beginning is indicated in your love life. Troubles of the past are over. You will be in calm waters. There will be lot of stress on making plans together. There are strong possibilities of monetary gains as you would take decisions wisely. Because of planetary changes, there is a possibility of betterment. The doors of progress will open for you.

Tip: Leave what’s flowing alone.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Some differences between you and your lover can sour the relationship a little. Your ego will not let you give up easily, but remember your lover has an equally big ego, as you can't win easily. You will do away with lethargy and start doing your work with enthusiasm. You will get creative ideas and thoughts. Your mental worries will get over.

Tip: Readiness begins with self-trust.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): A new friendship can bloom, and this will be cherished by you and nurtured with care. This person is going to mean a lot to you. You share many interests and do things together. You will be able to devote time to your family despite being very busy with work. You will jump with you on getting a big order or contract with regard to your work.

Tip: Respond with calm, not reaction.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Lilac