Today's Horoscope, December 23, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon semi-sextile Mars ushers in ambition. You'll start new initiatives confidently, ideal for business expansion, creative work, or higher studies. Enthusiasm and courage help you overcome previous obstacles. Financial support for projects materialises, and property decisions bring satisfaction.

Personal life feels exciting; relationships become passionate yet stable. Travel introduces influential contacts who shape your future plans. Maintain focus and channel energy wisely to prevent burnout. Overall, it's a year of confident action, strong results, and self-driven success.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You like to dream of a fairy tale romance but may not be willing to put in the required effort to try and make this a reality. Patience is the keyword for you right now. Your courage will make you creative and you will focus on your objective. You will also get the satisfaction of your desire being fulfilled.

Tip: Let your words carry light.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Ruby Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Love means many things to you. You are willing to make any sacrifice to find it and not let it go. An expected meeting can lead to the start of a happy love affair. Your mingling with others will be of prime importance. This is the time for self-introspection. You will help in solving others' problems. Your friends and relatives will come closer to you.

Tip: Trust the process behind the delay.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You will make yourself free so you can spend much more time with your lover. You are likely to have been separated off late, and you would like to make up for the time you did not spend together. You will have to act with intelligence and secretion in matters of money. There might be some health-related issues. You need to be careful.

Tip: Speak with purpose and care.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You will start coming out of your shell and begin to meet people again. Love is not going to elude you, in fact, romance will come your way a little sooner than you thought. You will be once again full of self-confidence and courage and hope will flow. You will attend a party, but give time to family and friends. You will feel fit today.

Tip: Restructure your flow for growth.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sea Blue

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You are involved in a wonderful relationship and would like to make it permanent. Long-term is what you have in mind. A journey can take place to deal with a family issue. You will finally breathe a sigh of relief. It is time for entertainment and leisure. Talking to youngsters will give you a lot of energy.

Tip: Flow with your personal wave.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Maybe you are not sure what is right for you. Confusion would prevail over the type of person you really desire. Be sure to pay attention to your intuition which is strong. The time is extremely lucky. You will get good gains in business. Money inflow will be continuous. It is a knowledge-enhancing day.

Tip: Growth is silent before it shows.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You are going to share wonderful moments together. You would like to spend money on your partner, either going out or buying an experience and a very beautiful gift. Your easy-going and helpful attitude will take you far. You will also do monotonous work with a lot of zeal. Keep control over your speech.

Tip: Let observation shape your decisions.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Gear up for a challenging love life. Your mate may be difficult to please and you will be kept on your toes devising ways and means of pleasing him/her the best. Your mood will be liberal to make your life beautiful and happy. A meeting with an important person will open the doors of progress for you.

Tip: Your honesty is your strength today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You may like to be the center of attention and will try to do this in many ways. Perhaps you feel you may not have been given enough attention from your lover of late. You will be totally at peace and will breathe easily. You will want to do work and just work. This will make you very busy and you will perform well.

Tip: Let emotions move, not stay.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): In hot pursuit of love, you can find the person of your dreams. Though not the marrying type, you are likely to find that you are all set to put a permanent seal on this relationship. It is a beneficial day. Some big deals might be finalised. Your health will be fine. You will have financial gains. And you will get ready for interviews and informal chats.

Tip: Awareness brings the real clarity.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Black

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Your tendency to constantly control your mate can be a little daunting for him/her. Be careful you do not scare this person off. You will be in full form in your work. And will not let go of any opportunity. You will face adversity with patience and will come out successful. It is a grand day.

Tip: Your response becomes the direction.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Electric Indigo

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): It is time to be happy and free of worry. Your lover will look after you very well and see that you are satisfied. Both of you are likely to embark on a short trip. Some major changes at the materialistic and emotional levels are indicated. You will be energetic and full of willpower. You will be socially active and be able to dispel the doubts of others.

Tip: Come back to your quiet centre.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Misty Lavender