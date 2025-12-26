Today's Horoscope, December 26, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon conjunct Rahu brings a mix of ambition and learning experiences. You'll invest energy in new projects, but patience will be essential as profits take time. Avoid impulsive spending or trusting others blindly. Professional responsibilities increase; success follows consistent effort.

Family relations remain cordial, and elders bless you for your sincerity. Romantic relationships progress gradually, leading to stability. Travel brings joy and refreshment, helping you release stress. Health remains balanced if you manage rest and diet well. This year strengthens your judgment and teaches you how to turn unpredictability into growth.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Love life is going to be happy. You will enjoy many activities with your partner. You may also think of shifting house and moving in with him/her quite soon. Those who are in job will be transferred. It will be difficult to work with people who have different opinions. You will try to strengthen your relationship with people.

Tip: Your progress deserves your praise.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coral Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): A satisfactory love life will keep you happy and allow you to concentrate on other areas of your life as well. You might like to go on a journey with your beloved. Your importance will be enhanced. You will try and solve all types of problems by discussing them. You will make a program for a tour to an exotic location.

Tip: Rest with purpose, not pressure.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dusty Rose

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Professional activities will pick up and eat into your time. You may not be able to share as much time as you would like with sweetheart, causing a little anxiety. There will be expenses on material things. You will do some appreciable work. You will partake of happiness and leisure. There will be determination in your eyes.

Tip: Trust what your heart already knows.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Mint Green

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Travel is likely to keep you and your partner occupied for the better part of the day. Some of it can be for relaxation and enjoyment. You will make new contacts. It will help to give a new direction in your career. But you will be unable to take a decision because of unexpected developments. So, exercise caution.

Tip: Let go to reclaim your calm.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Teal

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Romantic dreams can come true as you get to meet a couple of new people and begin to vibe well. Your days of feeling lonely are certainly going to come to an end. You will get big success because of your hard work and effort. You might go out for commercial activities. Keep your health check.

Tip: Pause before deciding anything big.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Amber

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): It is going to be a fun-filled day. You can think of going on an outing with your beloved to enjoy a sporting day, to share feelings too. You will get good news from your relatives. Those doing graduation/PG will get a new direction and get success in interviews/exams etc. It will please them.

Tip: Lighten your load without guilt.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Olive

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Someone you may have met recently can get in touch with you and ask you out. You will find yourself enjoying the company and it could be the start of a budding romance. There will be happiness in your married life. Both will understand each other's feelings. The time is full of good tidings. Financial gains are indicated.

Tip: Let alignment come to you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Peach

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): An increase in socialising can put you in touch with many people. You are beginning to long for a steady companion, having had you your fill of fleeting relationships. You will attend a wedding ceremony where you will be very happy. You will get the results of your efforts. You will make efforts in order to obtain money.

Tip: Allow endings to complete themselves.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): It would be foolhardy to expect too much from your mate who is somewhat dissatisfied with you. Perhaps it a time to have a heart-to-heart chat with him/her. You will get success in exams/interviews. There will be an improvement in your professional life. You will be very careful in personal matters.

Tip: Let timing guide your response.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sand

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You are heading for a pleasant day. You will have spark once more in your relationship that has been missing for a while, and this will make you happy. and satisfied. You will get the blessings of your elders. Your seniors will be happy with you for the good pace of work. Your efforts will pay rich dividends.

Tip: Allow ease to guide your steps.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): It might be a good time to invest more in your relationship as you are going to get a chance to do so. Your mate is going to cooperate fully with you, making life easier. The time will be financially stable for you. A period of hope and good time is indicated for you. Eating, fashion and finance will be the three main things up your list.

Tip: What’s yours is coming calmly.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Charcoal

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): The tempo in your romance is going to pick up, and you will be busy with various activities that involve both of you. You can look forward to an evening of socialising and fun. You will be in full form. You will not let go of any opportunity. You will face adversity with patience and become successful.

Tip: Let happiness be part of healing.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lailac