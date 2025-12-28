Today's Horoscope, December 28, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Moon square Mars energizes you to chase goals fearlessly. You'll face competition boldly and win with strategy and persistence. Professional disagreements may arise, but diplomacy turns rivals into allies. Finances demand planning-track expenses carefully while expanding ventures. Domestic joy increases through shared achievements and celebrations. Your partner supports you unconditionally, and property matters move ahead favorably. Spiritually, channel strong energy through yoga or creative expression. This year rewards courage, focus, and positive action in every sphere.

Aries: March 21-April 20

You will enjoy mental peace and bliss. New sources of income will get explored. You will also get money from somewhere. You will work with dedication and sincerity. And new job offers will come to you. The matters relating to your family will get resolved. You will also meet old friends, and it will make you feel relaxed and happy. Your business will flourish. You will also make changes in your lifestyle. You will also recover money that was struck somewhere

Lucky Number: 4



Lucky Colour: Crimson

Taurus: April 21-May 21

Your time is very favorable. You will have good relations with your bosses. Your ideas and plans will be implemented. You will also be given additional responsibility. Some changes in job profile are indicated. Your col-leagues will work with you in team spirit. However, due to your strict attitude some may not like you Change your attitude there is still time or else you will be left alone. You will also develop religious inclinations.

Lucky Number: 9



Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Gemini May 22-June 21

The time is result oriented. You will be getting good job offers and business pro-posals. People related to print, electronic media, advertisement and international business will be successful. You will be completely relaxed during this time. The time will be spent peace-fully with your closed ones. You will pay atten-tion to your investments. Good business pro-spects are in store for you. Your spouse will be a source of inspiration and keep guiding you.

Lucky Number: 2



Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Cancer: June 22-July 22

It is a very promising week for you. You will achieve your targets. Your pop-ularity at workplace will increase. You could be promoted in your job. You will also have finan-cial stability and strength. Your self-respect and dignity will increase. Your colleagues will per-form every task in office after consulting you. There will be stability in your career. Your efforts to acquire money will be successful. The time will be success achieving.

Lucky Number: 7



Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Leo: July 23-August 23

Time will be highly beneficial for you. Some auspicious functions will take place, and you will enjoy your time with your family. Due to your busy schedule at work, you will be a bit tired. But you will complete your task. You will take proper care of your health. You will also be enthusiastic about something which will make you happy. You could fall in love with a person working in your office leading to a rol-licking affair.

Lucky Number: 1



Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo:August 24-September 22

It is an official victory day. You will get an important post. All your held-up work will be completed. Your financial con-dition will also improve. There is yoga for pro-motion in your job. Time is very favorable. Senior officers will be very supportive. You will begin a new job. Days will bring joy and wealth. You will get success in every job. People associ-ated with technical jobs will reap more bene-fits. You will benefit from your inheritance.

Lucky Number: 5



Lucky Colour: Indigo

Libra:Sept 23-October 23

Some very positive develop-ments will take place. You will get a work order from abroad. Those who are in business may enter new partnership or association which will be beneficial. Your importance at your work will increase. Your work conditions will be better, and you will spend your time enjoy-ing yourself. At your workplace, have your important documents ready. You may clinch a favorable business deal.

Lucky Number: 10



Lucky Colour: Powder Blue

Scorpio : October 24-Nov 22

The start of the week will be pleasant. These are good days in terms of money. You will be happy. You will also hear pleasant news. It will cheer you up. You will also do all your official work seriously. You will also be able to create harmony among the people around you. Preparing for interview you will be successful. You will be mentally peace-ful. You will come closer to your mate. And will spend quality time with your closed ones.

Lucky Number: 6



Lucky Colour: Wine Red

Sagittarius: 23-December 21

The whole week is going to be pleasant. Your financial position is going to be strong and stable. These are money acquiring days. You will be busy doing some adventurous work. You will also show your potential through your work. This is the time to get recognized for your efforts. You will also fulfill new planning and hobbies. You will give importance to every-thing. This is an important time from the point of view of worldly and spiritual perspective.

Lucky Number: 11



Lucky Colour: Burnt Orange

Capricorn: December 22-January 20

Time is in your favor, and you need to make best use of it. You will enjoy yourself with your family and friends. You will do lot of shopping for yourself and your closed ones. You will also receive an expensive gift. Your seniors will be impressed by you. You will experience positive changes in your life. Take utmost care in legal matters. Work will dom-inate your mind, but you will complete it. You can also enter new romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 3



Lucky Colour: Steel Grey

Aquarius: January 21-February 18

You will peacefully complete your tasks. Your family will support you and your children will care about your feelings. It is time to gain victory in your work. Your financial condition will improve. During this time all your incomplete tasks will be completed. You will get good job/business offer. The balance between your work and family life will be improvement in your health. You will also meet old friends and will be lost in your memories.

Lucky Number: 8



Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces: February 19-March 20

You will change decisions that you take in haste and will have no regrets in doing it. Work that was stalled will be completed with the help of dear ones. Your respect in the social sphere will increase. You will be full of hap-piness and warmth in your personal ties. Love mates will enjoy each other's company. You will discuss something vital with your mate. You will also respect feelings of others. There will be an improvement in your financial situation.

Lucky Number: 12



Lucky Colour: Misty Lavender