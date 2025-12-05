Today's Horoscope, December 5, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Today we'll be taking a closer look at what the stars have in store for each of the 12 zodiac signs. Whether you're looking for guidance on love, career, or simply a heads up on what to expect, this has got you covered. Let's dive in to see what the cosmos have in store for you today.

Aries: The day is likely to start on a rather happy note as there is some misunderstanding in your relationship. Mutual discussion will help sort out things and you will be very happy again. You will get success in establishing relations with the higher ups. You will get favorable news from children. It is a good day to clinch property related deals.

Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Taurus: New hopes arise in this love relationship. You have already solved the problems of the past and can now look forward to enjoying a nice time. A long-distance journey can be made. You will meet people with the same mindset. You will get success in higher education, research and interview. You will behave humbly and take out time for entertainment.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

Gemimi: Good compatibility with your mate puts you on a plane of happiness. Financially you will be sound and can enjoy the comforts of life. You would like to travel to a romantic place. There will be increase in your dignity and prestige. All work will be completed according to your wishes. Examines will get desirable questions which they will be able to solve quickly.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

Cancer: You are going to be ecstatic about the magic of love coming to you at some gathering where you get to meet someone you get drawn to. The person can turn out to be your deal partner. On the one hand, spiritual thoughts will come to your mind and on the other hand you will acquire some scientific knowledge. You will not be dependent on others.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Leo: Fears of the older days will disappear. You could enter a new relationship with a lot of hope. Your partner will make sure you are comfortable and provide you with a lot of care and support. There can be a departmental enquiry against you. Pay attention to your work, do not let mind wander here and there. You will not have the capacity to understand what is right and what is wrong.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Virgo: There is a lot of physical attraction between both of you, an intimacy so desired by both. Towards the evening, you can go on an outing, and this will be great fun. In the field of education, students will maintain their performance and importance, and the youth will be inspired to do their work.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Libra: highlight of today could be meeting your dream mate. You are ready to commit yourself to a serious relationship and this will make you very eligible in the eyes of the opposite sex. There will be an increase in your dignity and prestige. All work will be completed according to your wishes. Your bosses will be impressed with your performance.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Scorpio: Your love affair is getting more serious by the day. You could be making plans to get married soon but it is possible that you can face some opposition from one of your family members. The worries regarding your family and children will be resolved to an extent. Old losses in business will be recovered. You will also receive money from somewhere.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Sagittarius: There is a lot of passion between you two lovers, and this helps tide over many things. Take charge of any untoward situation and bring it under control with your tact and wisdom. It is a day to earn profit. You will take an important decision in order to do something new in business. Your work will be completed on time.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Capricorn: There will be harmony as far as romance goes. Both of you love each other's company and spend a lot of time together. You might also think of starting a family soon. Money inflow will be continuous. Your behavior towards everyone will be good and you will achieve fame. Your boss and superiors will be happy with you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Aquarius: There will be an enjoyable time. You enjoy your mate's company not only for romance but also stimulating ideas and schemes. Take time off from work to visit a nearby place. Your mind will be preoccupied with the previous work. You will feel that you are surrounded by problems. Financial position is going to be great. You will receive a good news.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Silver

Pisces: You will get ample opportunity to form a love relationship that will be a roller coaster ride. You can spend a lot of money also on keeping your love partner in good mood. Time after noon will provide you with mental peace. Your expenses and earnings will be equal. Your married life will be full of happiness. Guests will arrive at home and keep you busy.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon