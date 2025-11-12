Today's Horoscope, November 12, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon square Sun on your solar return chart and it will be okay. You will get normal results for the whole year. You will be a tough disciplinarian and show your authority, too. Your subordinates will obey your orders and listen to your ideas. Your efforts will give good results. You will have the ambition to rise to the top in your job/profession. You will be held in high esteem and people will be in awe of you.

You will face no health problems your government-related work will get some with ease. You will face every situation wisely and fearlessly in your business and earn lot of profits too. Your love life is going to be amazing, and you will share good bond with your mate. Those who are unmarried will plan to get married. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. You will get a chance to fulfill your interests.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You will face stiff competition at your workplace. Your colleagues could turn hostile towards you. Your plans would be hit, and you will be unable to complete your tasks. But you will take your bosses into confidence. You will discuss some family matters with your mate. There will be no solution in sight. Financial position will remain tight.

Tip: Step back to move forward smoother.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coral

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You will have self-belief in your abilities to do greater things in life. Fortune too will favour you. And luck will be on your side. You will remain financially stable and strong. And will be able to complete even difficult tasks. You will earn praise for your work. You will plan to go out with family. Relations with your mate will be perfect.

Tip: Respond less, protect your peace more.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You would be interested in spiritualism and matters of self-realization. And visiting lot of religious places. You might get involved in religious activities too. You could give a large donation to help the needy. Your family will support you fully. You will get full cooperation of your colleagues at your workplace. You could also plan some job changes.

Tip: Rest when your light feels dim.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Today you will have a wonderful day. Good times you are having will continue. There could be some new job openings for you. Those who are appearing in interviews too will be successful. There are possibilities of meeting some influential person who would prove to be of great help in days ahead. You will be enjoying very good equations with your mate.

Tip: Focus brings better results than speed.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Ice Blue

Leo (July 23 - August 23): It will be a spectacular day. You will have peaceful mind, and positive thoughts will come to you. You will work with full enthusiasm and complete your tasks. You will also double your income. There could be plans to work on decoration or renovation of your house. You could buy new office/shop. Health will remain perfect.

Tip: Growth comes wrapped in discomfort sometimes.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Burnt Orange

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): It is going to be a good day for you. You will realize the importance of maintaining good relations in daily life. You will find a new meaning in your life and family interest will be of upmost importance for you. There will be no difficulty in adjusting the synergy between the office and the household activities. You will also enjoy a day out for shopping and fun.

Tip: Pause before pleasing the world today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Cream

Libra (September 24 - October 23): It is going to be a normal day for you. Your reputation at your workplace will increase. Your bosses and superiors will be very supportive. You will not face any financial crunch. Those in sales and networking will get many opportunities. You will feel quite relaxed and enjoy life to the fullest. Your health will be excellent.

Tip: Choose peace over perfect explanations.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): It will be a very testing day. You will appear hopeless and develop inferiority complex at workplace. Due to too much interference between your parents and siblings your conjugal life may face hurdles. You will have to give equal respect to your mate. It is high time you accept responsibility and do not neglect interests of your mate. Things will get better.

Tip: Your body speaks, honour its message.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Rust Red

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): It is going to be a very nice day. You will be full of energy and in high spirits. You will become an example for your colleagues at your workplace because of your dedication and sincerity. You will become a role model for them. And they will feel inspired and like to follow your footsteps. You will enjoy coordinal relations with them and will work in a team spirit.

Tip: Boundaries protect what you’re building.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): There could be some controversy at your workplace involving you. Your colleagues will have grouse against you and complaint to seniors. You will refuse to bow down and take the bull by the horns. You will also explain your case perfectly and satisfy your bosses. Your financial condition will remain good.

Tip: Quiet effort builds strong foundations.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You would be put in a situation where you would be required to take a quick decision. But you will adopt dilly dally tactics. But this will not help. You will have to take a firm decision. You will take advice from your elders. They will guide you. Your mate will turn out to be your biggest strength. You will emerge victories.

Tip: Heal quietly without needing permission.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Midnight Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): There could be some job offers from abroad. You will think about them positively. Those in the import/export business will have good profits. Relations with friends may deteriorate. You will be unable to make them happy. They may be expecting a lot from you. Financial position will be delicate. There could be some complaints from your ward's school regarding lack of interest in studies.

Tip: Joy shows where your path is.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue