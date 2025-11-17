Today's Horoscope, November 17, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Sun trine Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results. You will put in lot of hard work and effort. And will be able to control the situation to your liking. You will face challenges in your business.

Your enemies can hatch a conspiracy to oppose you. But they will not be successful. Despite the obstacles, you will not let go of your determination and bravery. Your financial situation will keep getting better. Friends will help you a lot. You will also be allotted a special project.

You will also get timely financial help from your brothers and family members. It is a very good year for romance and love. You will remain committed to your partner and plan to get married. Students will get lot of opportunities to rise. They will get success in exams/interviews. You will also meet an influential personality and will have gains.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You are likely to bring up an issue you have been thinking for long before your love partner. Expect to get a positive reaction so all is going to be fine. You will enrich your knowledge and get happiness from your progeny. Your morale will be upbeat. You may get some money as well as may buy a new vehicle too.

Tip: Face it, and freedom will follow.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Crimson Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Your concern for your partner comes from a deep love. There are going to be moments of tender indulgence towards each other and both of you are going to hav happy times. Relief from the chronic ailments is indicated. You will attend a seminar or conference whe you will dominate due to your vast knowledge. You will have a positive attitude towards life.

Tip: Protect your energy like it’s gold.

Lucky Number: 27

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): With your charm and with your colourful personality, you tend to draw many people towards you. Love can come to you in an unexpected manner. You will achieve your goals diplomatically and everyone will admire your intelligence. Moon will give you peace. You could be promoted too in job and make progress.

Tip: Silence can heal your energy.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): A happy attitude will enable you to enjoy life to the hilt. You may meet a couple of new people and get attracted in a somewhat distracted manner. If you are in job, you will get a salary hike. If in business, you will be able to extend your business area. Health will be perfect. You will meet an important person too.

Tip: Self-trust is today’s sacred practice.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You could fall for a person who has a stronger personality than you. This could result in you having to give in to that person's whims more often than you really care about. You will be burdened with additional responsibilities. You will face some tough competition in your business. Drive your vehicle carefully. Elders will bless you.

Tip: Peace protects your true power.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Honey Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): There will be a lot to do so you need to prioritize your actions throughout the day. Your lover will have his/her own agenda, so you have to cope with that too. You will work hard, and your efforts will be duly rewarded. You will spend it liberally on expensive items. You will feel happy in the company of dear ones.

Tip: Your authenticity is your attraction.

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Colour: Lavender Grey

Libra (September 24 - October 23): What goes around comes around. You have put in a lot of effort into this relationship and now you are going to get the time to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. All legal issues will get settled. Your income will rise. You will have mental peace. You will give top priority to your work and finish it on time.

Tip: Peace needs no permission slip.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blush Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): An important decision will have to be taken today concerning the future of your relationship. You will need to take your beloved into confidence about this. Health will be fine. Enemies and foes won't be able to damage your interests. Friends help will make you achieve your targets. You will be positive and relaxed.

Tip: Boundaries invite the right blessings.

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): A long-distance journey can be made with your sweetheart. You have always wanted to go on an adventure trip with him/her and now the time has come to do so. Plans will be made to ensure good money flow. You will live in utter luxury. Your boss and seniors will give you full support and encouragement.

Tip: Calm lives beneath the chaos.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Burnt Orange

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Your feelings run deep though you may not always say much. However, a situation will arise when you will have to call spade a spade and then see which direction this romance goes. You will work quite liberally. You will have debate with your colleagues but will be able to resolve it. It is a peaceful day.

Tip: Protect your truth with quiet power.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): A careless decision can cost you dearly so you should be careful. You need to be more practical in your approach if you are to derive any benefit from this romance. You will have adequate time to finish your work with enthusiasm. Social sphere will be widened, and you will care for the upkeep of your house.

Tip: Routine restores your inner rhythm.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You are heading for a nice time. There will be much to do and say, and you are in the mood to get things going to a good start. A romantic evening awaits you. You will have good understanding with your seniors. The communication gap will get reduced. You will have a favorable day. Income will be good.

Tip: Stillness reveals what words can’t.

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Colour: Misty Lilac