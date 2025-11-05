Today's Horoscope, November 5, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Are you expecting a job offer or communication with your romantic partner? Look for your Sun sign in the daily horoscope below and find out.

Aries: You are likely to become somewhat wiser in your love life as you do not want to be loaded with a bad relationship again. You need to tread with care, and the outcome will be happy. You will make new plans at work. You will also move ahead with lot of positive thinking. Income will be good. You do not hesitate to work on new projects.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Warm Ivory

Taurus: Beware of false assurances. You may put yourself in a helpless position and need to seriously take care of this aspect. A short-distance journey can be undertaken with your partner. People will come to you for solutions. You will also try and resolve your own problems and those of others. Your financial position is going to be strong and stable.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Earth Green

Gemini: A pleasant time is ready to welcome you today. There could be exchange of surprises and you may ask your partner to accompany him/her for a party. You will feel blessed throughout. You will experience difficulties. You will also have to stop yourself from becoming too emotional. Your health will be perfect.

Lucky Number: 27

Lucky Colour: Honey Yellow

Cancer: At heart, you are very romantic. You can sense love everywhere. This is what you always wanted in your life. Your present relationship is, however, not going the way you wanted it to and gives time to it. No work will get done easily. An unknown fear will arise within you. You may waste time and money. You need to reassess your priorities.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Leo: You could fear the slightest deviation by your partner. Highly strained and vulnerable to doubts, you may make things difficult for yourself if you do not realize the practical difficulties. The time is trying one for students too. The elders of the house will guide you and you will also get their love and company.

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Colour: Deep Saffron

Virgo: Your group skills will bring you in touch with many new people. There is strong likelihood of getting infatuated with one of your friends. You will feel glad about this. Old disputes will come to an end, and a new chapter will begin. You will enjoy peace and bliss. Financially you are strong today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Ash Lavender

Libra - When it comes to love you need a little more self-assurance. Make your wishes known to your partner and don't leave him/her guessing all the time. Also, don't try to please your partner at any cost. There will be rise in your prestige. There will be flexibility in your approach, and you will make lot of friends.

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Colour: Soft Cyan

Scorpio: Romantic life is going to be worthy. You will come out to enjoy life fully with your mate. Some welfare work will be done by you. Relations between brothers will become strong. You will be in topmost position in every sphere of life. You will feel happy. Nee job offers will come to you.

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Colour: Shadow Violet

Sagittarius: An odd situation can come up making you feel perplexed about what's going on. Lack of proper conversation can be the cause of a mix-up between you and your lover. There will be happiness in married life. You will move ahead with positive thinking. Auspicious things will happen, and you will meet new people.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Sandstone Beige

Capricon: It is going to be an action- packed day. Professional assignments are also going to keep you busy. Love life will be unwavering. There is going to be some accord prevailing in the relationship. Your boss will appreciate your efforts. You will do very good work at this time. Housewives will do their work very efficiently.

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Aquarius: Work life will be busy as always and the pressure can impact your love life. There could be a small argument or heated conversation over this, and you will try to set the ball rolling. The time will be spent nicely. You will be kind and liberal. There will be success and profits from all sides. You will be happy both deep inside and outside.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Electric Teal

Pisces: Things may not go the way you had wanted. Dissatisfaction will be so apparent. You need not forget that the course of love for sure will have some unanticipated moments. You will be on the lookout for opportunities and will get them will ease in your work. Those who are unmarried will get marriage proposals.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color - Mist Blue