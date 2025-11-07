Today's Horoscope, November 7, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon opposite Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give favourable results. Your luck will shine, and you will make good progress in your job/business. You will be blessed with a cheerful nature and will have an optimistic attitude towards life.

Your financial position will keep getting better. You will never be afraid of facing diffi-cult situations in life. And will face every obstacle boldly. You will have a wonderful romantic life and can also fall in love with a person of your liking. Marriage is indicated. You will also make investments in property, gold, banks, shares etc. and get good returns.

But don't trust everyone blindly. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Despite being materialistic from outside, some corner of your mind will be spiritually inclined. You will also perform noble deeds, and your name and fame will rise.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You are an ambitious person today and will expect something big at your professional front. However, this will not cause shortage of time to devote to your lover, and this may make you little annoyed. Your entire attention will be on earnings. You will also get the benefit from good company and friends.

Tip: Take action, not pressure.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Bright Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Your love life is going through testing times. A third person is getting involved in your relationship and this is what is causing anxiety. A small conversation with someone trustworthy is what can be great help for you. You will save lot of money. Your disputes will also get resolved. It will save your time and energy.

Tip: Honour your heart’s slow rhythm

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): A harmonious relationship your mate is on the cards today. Besides being concerned about each other's wellbeing, you may do something which may impress your mate. A short journey is also on the cards in the later part of the day. Your relationship with dear ones will become sweeter. You will feel happy.

Tip: Speak with truth, not fear.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Soft Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Recent incidents in your personal life are going to have long lasting impact on your life. With the outstanding cooperation from a friend, you are likely to overcome the crisis facing your love life. There will be an increase in your income. You will be restless to scale the heights of success in job.

Tip: Let silence be your power.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You are going to find it difficult to meet the rising expenses of your love life owing to prior official commitments. Your mate may not appreciate it fully and this can bring some tensions between you. You will get the best results from your work. Your marital life will be joyful. You will meet new people and will get success by increasing your social activities.

Tip: Presence brings deeper success.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Your wait for a true partner may come to an end soon. Be prepared to enjoy the love ride. You need to be prepared to make some compromise in order to settle your relationship in a manner most suited to you. You will meet an important person who will be of great help for your career and future prospects.

Tip: Let ease guide your steps.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Beige

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Hectic work life is getting over you. Your partner is also not happy. This may upset your relationship. You need to balance your personal life and professional life. Time is testing your nerves. Financial condition is going to be normal. You will be able to win the trust of people you work with. You will be dedicated.

Tip: Look around, not just at screens.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Powder Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You are feeling complacent in your relationship but mind it this does not end the expectations of your lover from you. You will have to take appropriate measures. Love in the family will increase. There can be a new responsibility at work. There will be an increase in happiness. You will establish contact with people.

Tip: Listen within before acting outside.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Deep Indigo

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You continue to get good vibes from your mate. One of your friends may cause some misunderstanding between you. But this is going to pass in a harmless manner and both of you would further come closer. You will engage yourself in worshipping God. Work related to studies will gain momentum.

Tip: Let softness carry your strength.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Lots of events are getting rapidly in your love life. You need to make efforts to slow down the pace and get along with your mate. You will get lot of mental satisfaction. Businessman will try to make efforts for expansion. You will get additional responsibility. Money and wealth will keep coming.

Tip: Rest is part of progress too.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Small arguments with your mate may spoil your mood but this would add to the love bond. Your partner may do something exciting for you. Maybe in the second half of the day, which may compensate for the loss. Your natural behavior will connect you with people. You will get the benefits of contacts and earn well.

Tip: Free yourself to move forward.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Teal

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Today is a happy day for you. You hesitate to make a first move in your encounter with someone who may impress you greatly. Weigh your options carefully before you run to catch the bus. You will have gains in business. You need to avoid argument with father. You will meet friends. Who will help you a lot.

Tip: Take care of you first.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Seafoam Green