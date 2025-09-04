Today's Horoscope, September 4, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Mercury semi-square Mars on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. You will have the determination to succeed in your plans. And will take steps in that direction. But you will face opposition and resistance from colleagues. But you will overcome all odds and complete your work. Your bosses will support you fully. A female person might be a cause of special delight and help you in some manner.

You will also come in contact with a very influential per-son who will guide you in days to come. You can also fall in love with a person known to you. It can lead to marriage. Financial position will remain good. Money and wealth will keep coming. Your mate will support you fully. Children would listen to you. Enemies won't be able to harm you. Health will remain fine. You will develop spiritual inclination and will be attending religious discourses.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Your love life is heading towards a high peak. You will feel more responsible to your lover and make sure you spend enough time with him/her. A romantic evening awaits you. Love between wife and husband will increase. You will be invited to a function. You may get money. You might receive a valuable gift. The passage of time is in your favor.

Tip: Begin small, but begin with heart.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Scarlet Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): In the romantic front, you may have to make a difficult choice. However, once you have done that, you can relax and enjoy a sedate and rather enjoyable time with your partner. Some special work will get done. Your financial position is stable. You may also go shopping. Daily routine activities will be normal but whatever you do will be satisfactory.

Tip: Creative thinking clears hidden blocks.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Forest Greeen

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): A huge amount of admiration and love signals are going to be coming your way. There will be socializing and a lot of fun also. A romantic gateway is also very much on your mind. You will spend the day happily with family. You will feel tension free. You will be able to focus on your work and also get it done on time with full attention.

Tip: Calm focus brings sharper results.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lemon yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): The behavior of mate is likely to confuse you, and you will be pulled and pushed in all directions. You are going to feel let down and may even consider putting an end to this relationship. The time will be good. There will be happy moments in your life. Housewives will complete their work on time and feel happy. You will be busy with your official work.

Tip: Softness and patience create deep healing.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Moonlight Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You can find yourself sliding and it would be good if you had the right person with you to give you sound advice. It is important for you to be with someone you trust. Financial position is good. You will go out on an outing, that will be positive. You will value relationships and relatives will also respect you.

Tip: Quiet bonds speak the loudest truths.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Rose Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): It is time to postpone some romantically inclined plans and devote more time to your job. Try to remain stable emotionally so you can handle matters of the heart in a more practical manner. You will be entangled in official work and feel quite agitated when the work is not done. You will get success in court related work.

Tip: Joy grows when you slow down.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Soft Beige

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You may have tendency to dwell on the negative aspect of life and may find it difficult to think of anything positive, especially if you are single. Get involved socially, that will benefit you. You will make your plans within limits and fulfill them. A new addition in family will bring joy. Results of student's examination will be favorable.

Tip: Growth begins with kind honesty.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pastel Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): There will be stability in your life as far as romance goes. Career matters need more looking into. Your mate will be understanding and supporting so do not hesitate as your finances are running low. Works that had been envisaged will be completed. You will win legal disputes. Family bond will strengthen. You will adjust yourself in difficult situations.

Tip: Pause before you speak your truth.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Black

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): It is time to get more social, so you get to meet new people. You could be bored and on the lookout for a new friendship. You may undertake a short-distance journey. You will be full of enthusiasm. You will organize your house and office in a proper manner and your desire to meet people will be very strong.

Tip: Stay steady when life shifts suddenly.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Burnt Orange

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): As far as romance is concerned, you will be confident of keeping your lover happy. However, do not plan any major events. Instead, you should concentrate on building a stronger bond with the person of your dreams. You will spend time on entertainment, leisure and fun activities. You will enjoy life to the fullest. You will have good gains in business.

Tip: Consistency creates quiet and lasting success.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Steel Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Your love life will not be very stable. There could be many arguments, and you will have to put in a lot of hard work to see that all goes well. A short journey brings good results. Some colleagues will talk behind your back. But you will be busy with your own affairs. You will look after own people in a careful manner.

Tip: Your focus shapes the entire day.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): There will be quiet emotional stability in your romance that helps you surmount many difficulties. Confiding in your partner will help as you will get good feedback from him/her. Your gentle behavior will make your family members have more trust in you. Your financial position is going to be great.

Tip: Gratitude quiets the noise inside.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Ocean Green