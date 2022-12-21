Tools that will help you get the most of bridal hairstyles

New Delhi, Dec 21 You probably style your hair frequently for events like birthday parties, dating evenings, family reunions, and other gatherings. But your nuptials? In your life, that was a priceless moment, right? You must also dress the part of a queen, with her hair worn in a crown. Your hair must radiate grace and elegance.

We recognise that fascinating hairstyles may seem unattainable. But what's this? You can easily complete it on your own with the aid of your bridesmaids. The two most beautiful hairstyles for your special day have been chosen by professional hair stylists. Learn how to create a look that will change your expectations for bridal hair.

Half updo with braided roses

Created using the Ikonic Pro Titanium Shine hair straightener.

Half up and half down hairstyles are not only captivating but also easiest to style by yourself. Combining the half updo with a pretty rose bun can be a perfect hairstyle for your lehenga. It gives you a minimalist, trendy look with sleek and smooth-looking hair. Here's where the Ikonic Pro Titanium Shine Hair Straightener comes into play. It instantly gets rid of the frizz and leaves your hair straight and shiny. To add more beauty to this bridal hairstyle, pick small accessories and white, delicate flowers that will enhance the glamour quotient of your bun.

Get the look

Apply a heat protectant serum or spray.

Switch on the Ikonic Pro Titanium Shine Hair Straightener and part your hair into small sections till the hair styling tool heats up.

Pick one section of your hair at a time and carefully glide the Ikonic hair straightener through the strands.

For a half updo, section off the top half of your hair and tie it up with a rubber band.

Split the tied section into three equal parts and do the regular braid.

Secure the ends of your braid with a rubbed band and wrap that section around each other forming a bun that resembles a rose.

Position the braided bun with the help of bobby pins and let loose of the remaining hair.

To finish off, spritz a hair setting spray to get rid of your flyaways.

Long bouncy curls

Created using The Ikonic Curling tong 28mm

Want a hairstyle that isn't too fancy, yet is capable of taking the groom's breath away? This bridal hairstyle is the one for you!

Long and bouncy curls will forever be in vogue. It is one of the top trending and elegant bridal hairstyles this wedding season. The Ikonic Curling Tong 28mm will help you achieve this exquisite wedding hairstyle and bring the voluminous curls to life. The instant heat-up and extra-long barrel make the whole process quick and easy.

Get the look

To prep your hair before styling, use the Ikonic Evolution Hair Dryer to blow dry your locks.

Apply a heat protectant serum.

Part your hair into small sections and switch on the Ikonic Curling tong 28mm.

Once the tong has heated up, start curling each section of your hair one by one.

To set the curls, use a texturising spray.

Add some beautiful hair accessories and flowers to add a character to your wedding ensemble. And there you go. You're ready to rock the special day in the most stylish way!

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor