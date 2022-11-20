Top 10 spots for a perfect I do!

New Delhi, Nov 20 Unquestionably, getting married is one of the most romantic days of a person's life because it allows the couple to celebrate their new beginning. The choice of a stunning location for the wedding is one approach to capturing this particular moment in time.

From picturesque mountains and sun-kissed beaches to sumptuous palaces, historic forts, and opulent hotels, these locations have everything you need to make your wedding ceremony special.

Dubai, UAE

Dubai has become the must-visit destination for holidays and now glamorous dream weddings. You can call it the most prized destination for your perfect wedding, thanks to the sunny weather, myriad activities, and posh locations. Centrally located Dubai is well-connected to have your loved ones come down for the marriage.

Al- Habtoor, Hilton, is Dubai's best wedding venue that has a fantastic setting and a view of the Dubai skyline. Witness the star-filled skies and the beautiful gulf whilst enjoying the wedding.

Location: Al-Habtoor Hilton, Dubai

Bali, Indonesia

You fall in love with Bali in Indonesia, thanks to the beautifully vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and greenery. The best luxury hotels and resorts add to the Balinese charm. All in all, it is the perfect backdrop for getting married. Choose amongst the many resorts & hotels specially prepared for weddings and come with qualified planners to handle the details.

Location: The Cliff-Edge Cabana at Alila Villas Uluwatu

Phuket, Thailand

Having your wedding in Phuket is an occasion due to the romance and intimacy attached to the venues found here. A Phuket wedding is another world, from exclusive clifftop villas to private garden setups acting as the perfect backdrops. Choose Phuket as the wedding destination. It has everything – gorgeous scenery, the best facilities and accessibility. The beaches here come with luxurious facilities for couples and their loved ones.

Location: Rosewood Phuket

Santorini, Greece

When you think Greece, you think Santorini. The whitewashed coast has beautiful sunsets, scenery & weather. All are great for getting married to your loved ones. The place also comes with ancient culture and architecture. Luxurious hotels are a norm in the location.

The Dana Villas have a view of the traditional quiet settlement of Firostefani. It also provides a beautiful wedding terrace with a sight of the Caldera.

Location: Dana Villas

Italy

For romance, Italy is the country that comes to your mind. The perfect wedding destination has loads of tranquil venues complete with historical centres/castles, luxurious lakeside villas, etc. The wedding dream becomes a reality in Italy thanks to its historical & romantic charm.

Lake Como happens to be a popular place for many luxurious & expensive weddings, especially for many celebs all around the world.

Location: Lake Como

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

When you have the eternal Taj Mahal in the city, it is hard not to miss having a wedding in Agra in Uttar Pradesh. You can have a grand and stunning wedding thanks to the beautiful surroundings and great luxurious hotels dotted in the city. With one of the seven wonders here, having your dream wedding is possible.

Location: ITC Mughal

Jaipur, Rajasthan

The Pink City of Jaipur and the capital of Rajasthan has everything to offer for your perfect wedding, from beautiful backdrops & venues to tasty food. The luxurious hotels and resorts found here complete the whole picture. Jaipur is a favourite destination for lavish weddings in India courtesy of the scenic architecture, royal background, and best places to stay.

Location: Fairmont Hotel

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur, the city of lakes, is yet another favourite wedding destination in Rajasthan with a royal touch. You find palaces & forts here with a rich history and tradition. The natural flora and fauna charms everyone who comes here. With the perfect hospitality industry in place, everyone will find something in Udaipur while hosting and attending the wedding.

Location: Oberoi Udaivilas

Goa

The tiny yet stunning state of Goa has always been a tourist paradise and a wedding destination. It has everything from amazing beaches to great seafood and perfect wedding venues. Have the picture-perfect wedding you dreamt of in Goa. The best thing is the historical and cultural aspect which makes for a uniquely relaxing wedding.

Location: The St. Regis Goa Resort

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is a favourite destination for a picturesque mountain wedding. And Manali is the hill station for the same. The snow-clad Himalayas enveloped by thick forests will stun the bride & groom and the attendees. Whatever the time of the day, hosting your wedding in Manali is a perfect idea.

Location: Citrus Resort, Manali

