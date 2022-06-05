Top Destinations for Sustainable Stays in 2022

New Delhi, June 5 Celebrated by millions of people across the globe, World Environment Day aims to create awareness and encourage action for the protection of the environment. And while one can practise sustainability in multiple aspects of one's life, travelling sustainability can be a traveller's priority, especially with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and resumption of travel.

This World Environment Day, Booking.com has compiled a list of destinations across the globe with the highest percentages of Travel Sustainable properties on their platform. Travel Sustainable badge recognizes the impactful efforts properties worldwide are making to help protect the planet and contribute positively to their local communities.

From trend-setting cities to stunning natural parks and destinations making a concerted effort to manage their travel volumes more consciously, there is plenty of inspiration for the 94% of Indian travellers who say that sustainable travel is important to them no matter where your sense of adventure and exploration might take you.

Hoedspruit, South Africa

Nestled beneath the majestic Northern Drakensberg Mountains, the scenic town of Hoedspruit is surrounded by the largest privately-owned conservation area in the world. The town is located in the heart of the UNESCO registered Kruger to Canyons Biosphere where the local community takes part in several recycling and conservation initiatives and showcases local produce at the Lekker Farmer's market to support the surrounding area. Known as one of the best places for a safari in South Africa, visitors can immerse themselves in the beautiful surroundings by respectfully observing the incredible wildlife in their natural habitat.

To witness the admirable work the town does with regard to protecting animals, visitors can spend time at and make a contribution to the Moholoholo Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre and the Hoedspruit Endangered Species Centre.

Stockholm, Sweden

Spread across fourteen islands, Stockholm is widely regarded as one of the most environmentally friendly cities in Europe and celebrated as an international role model for climate action, having taken multiple measures to ensure a net positive impact. The Swedish capital uses renewable energy sources and recycles 99 per cent of the city's solid waste. It also has one of the cleanest and tastiest tap waters in the world, so there's no need to buy bottled water.

Since the city is relatively compact, there are options to explore it more sustainably, with a great public transport system and many sights within walking distance. The city offers a community bicycle programme that allows people to rent one of 1,000+ bicycles that are scattered throughout Stockholm. Visitors can also explore the city from the water: an evening city kayaking tour offers the unique experience of paddling through Stockholm's waterways to admire the architecture and landmarks, ending with a traditional Swedish meal.

Arusha, Tanzania

Known as Tanzania's safari capital and a wonderful stopover for keen hikers heading to scale Mount Kilimanjaro, Arusha is exactly halfway between Cairo and Cape Town. With the breathtaking dormant volcano of Mount Meru as a backdrop, Arusha is easily explored by foot and is known for its environmental efforts such as tree planting initiatives, sustainable agricultural volunteering programs, and a water sanitation project which visitors to the area can support.

The East African city is also known for its monumental clock tower and various cultural tourism programs on offer, including a tour of the Olpopongi Maasai Cultural Village and Museum where visitors can experience the local Maasai culture firsthand. This is an ideal way to learn more about and connect with the local community perfect for the 69 per cent of Indian travellers who say they want to have authentic experiences that are representative of the local culture when they travel.

Merzouga, Morocco

Merzouga is a charming small village in southeast Morocco, located near the stunning Erg Chebbi desert, known for its magical sand dunes and wide range of wildlife. Visitors can trek to nearby ancient Berber villages that still act as oases in the expansive desert to immerse themselves in local history and culture.

For early risers, the desert at dawn provides stunning sunrise views, and those taking part in the two-hour Erg Chebbi Sunset Dunes Walk will experience equally transcendent twilight hues passing across the dramatic landscape as the sun goes down. Morocco itself is a leading destination in terms of its environmental commitments, with a sustainable development model and goals to source 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.

Puerto Iguazu, Argentina

Located where Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina meet, Puerto Iguazú is home to the magnificent Iguazu National Park a UNESCO World Heritage Site and voted one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. With 275 waterfalls, the most renowned and arguably most stunning is the semicircular Devil's Throat, more than 269 feet

