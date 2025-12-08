Top Indian Ethnic Wear Styles for Men to Shine This Wedding Season

Wedding season is an emotion, a coming together of traditions, families, and timeless memories. At the heart of these occasions lies clothing that speaks volumes about heritage and style. For men, dressing right is not just about looking sharp but also about embodying culture with pride. Whether you are a groom preparing for your big day or a guest looking to leave an impression, Indian ethnic wear offers endless ways to stand out.

In this blog, let’s explore the most popular and stylish ethnic wear options for men that are sure to make you shine this wedding season.

The Charm of Sherwanis

No list of Indian ethnic wear for weddings can begin without the mention of sherwanis. Regal, elegant, and steeped in history, sherwanis have long been the attire of choice for grooms and close family members. A sherwani paired with churidar or slim-fit trousers instantly elevates the wearer’s personality, lending an air of sophistication.

Modern sherwanis now come in lightweight fabrics, pastel shades, and intricate embroidery. They cater to every kind of celebration, be it the main wedding day or the reception. For those wanting to stand out, styles with asymmetrical cuts or Indo-Western fusion designs add a contemporary twist to this classic outfit.

Bandhgala: Timeless Royalty

Another staple in the world of Indian ethnic wear is the bandhgala. Often called the Jodhpuri suit, the bandhgala strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and modern elegance. It is particularly well-suited for evening events like cocktail parties, sangeet, or reception ceremonies.

The structured silhouette of a bandhgala enhances posture and presence, making it a must-have in every wedding wardrobe. Pair it with fitted trousers and polished shoes for a refined look, or layer it with a statement stole for added richness.

Kurta Sets: Versatile and Elegant

When it comes to comfort paired with style, kurta sets are unbeatable. Light yet celebratory, they are ideal for daytime functions like haldi or mehndi ceremonies. A simple kurta with embroidered detailing or a jacquard design instantly transforms into festive attire.

Men today also experiment with layered kurtas, for example, pairing a short kurta with a Nehru jacket or a long kurta with a bundi. This versatility makes kurtas a wedding-season essential, allowing you to adapt your look depending on the occasion.

The Indo-Western Edge

For men who like to merge tradition with modernity, Indo-Western outfits are an excellent choice. These ensembles bring together the structured look of Western tailoring with the richness of Indian fabrics and patterns. An asymmetrical kurta with a draped silhouette, layered jackets, or dhoti-style bottoms paired with modern cuts create a fashion-forward yet culturally rooted look.

Indo-Western wear is especially popular among younger groomsmen or wedding guests who want to experiment with bold styles without drifting away from tradition.

Bundi Jackets: Small Addition, Big Impact

One of the most versatile pieces of Indian ethnic wear for men is the bundi jacket. This sleeveless jacket, worn over a kurta or shirt, instantly adds festive charm. From floral patterns for haldi ceremonies to velvet textures for winter weddings, bundi jackets adapt beautifully to any setting.

The beauty of the bundi lies in its simplicity, it doesn’t overpower but rather enhances the outfit underneath. A well-chosen bundi can completely transform even the most basic kurta set into a wedding-ready ensemble.

The Grandeur of Achkans

Often mistaken for sherwanis, achkans are slightly different in structure. They are more fitted and longer than a bandhgala and often come in solid fabrics with minimal embroidery. Achkans are ideal for men who prefer understated elegance.

For weddings, especially when attending as a guest, an achkan paired with churidar pants and a silk stole gives a regal yet minimalistic look. It is the perfect option for someone who wants sophistication without heavy embellishments.

Dhoti Kurta: Traditional Revival

While many grooms opt for modern silhouettes, the dhoti kurta continues to hold its own as a classic symbol of tradition. This style is particularly popular in South and East India, but its charm has transcended regions.

Wearing a dhoti kurta during pre-wedding rituals or religious ceremonies adds cultural depth to the occasion. Modern adaptations include pre-stitched dhotis, making them more convenient without losing their authenticity.

Wedding Suits with an an Indian Touch

While ethnic wear is the highlight of weddings, many men now prefer to add a touch of tradition to formal suits. An Indian wedding suit for a groom often combines the structure of Western suiting with fabrics like silk or brocade. Jackets with embroidered collars or bandhgalas styled as suits bring a unique Indo-Western feel.

This option is perfect for receptions or cocktail nights, where grooms want to blend elegance with contemporary style.

Accessories That Complete the Look

Ethnic wear is not complete without the right accessories. Stoles, safas (turbans), mojaris, and brooches add layers of sophistication to wedding attire. A pastel sherwani with a contrasting stole, or a bandhgala with an ornate brooch, can transform the simplest outfit into something extraordinary.

Even jewelry, once considered exclusive to women, is finding space in men’s ethnic wear. A subtle chain, a statement ring, or pearl strings worn with sherwanis are trends that are gaining popularity.

Colours to Watch This Wedding Season

Gone are the days when grooms stuck to beige, cream, or gold. Today’s India ethnic wear palette embraces a variety of colours. Pastels like mint green, powder blue, and blush pink are favourites for daytime events. Jewel tones like emerald, maroon, and royal blue dominate evening celebrations. For those seeking a bold look, metallic accents in silver or bronze embroidery are trending this season.

The key is to select colours that complement your skin tone and fit the mood of the ceremony. With endless options available, men have more freedom than ever before to showcase their personal style.