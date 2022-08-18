Try Kate Middleton's favourite workout at home

New Delhi, Aug 18 Kate Middleton, Jessica Biel, Cameron Diaz, and Vanessa Hudgens are all well-known to include CrossFit in their weekly routines in order to improve their fitness, put on muscle, and lose weight.

For those who are unsure of what CrossFit is, fitness experts at BarBend provide all the information you need, including how many calories it burns, what it entails, the advantages, and how you can perform it at home. A representative for BarBend said, "CrossFit is one of the most effective workouts to build muscle, burn fat, and tone your body, so it's no surprise to see that Kate Middleton is a huge fan.

"The workouts can be challenging, combining weightlifting, gymnastics, and metabolic conditioning, however, the focus is on hitting your next fitness or strength goal, rather than the number on the scales, which helps people forget about their weight and become more confident.

"High-intensity workouts are known to have numerous benefits on mental health, too, from stress relief and sleep quality to confidence and mood."

What is CrossFit?

CrossFit is a workout focused on functional fitness, which includes exercises based on the types of movements you do every day. The concept emphasizes explosive, strength, and endurance-based exercises that push your body and mind through new challenges. Common exercises include squats, snatches, handstands, and pull-ups, using kettlebells, weights, and medicine balls.

How many calories does CrossFit burn?

While everyone is different, CrossFit burns a lot of calories, due to its high-intensity approach. It's estimated you can burn up to 15 calories per minute of CrossFit, with a 60-minute session burning 480 calories on average for a 180lb person.

A typical workout is one hour and is split up into 4 parts including the warm-up

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor