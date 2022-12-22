Try out these popular Christmas cocktail during this festive

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 it is a festival of full culture and traditions. Preparations for Christmas involve a lot of things including buying decorations, food items, and gifts for family members and friends. People usually wear white or red coloured outfits on the day of Christmas.

Try out these most popular Christmas cocktails during this season: Mulled Wine is perhaps no better way to warm up throughout the holiday season than with a steaming cup of mulled wine. It takes inspirations from the classic German iteration, gluhwein, with the addition of Kirsch. It's just a perfect for holiday parties or snowy evenings as it would be at a European Christmas market. The key to the best mulled wine recipe is in the balance of seasonal flavors. The base is red wine—ideally a full-bodied, fruity varietal like Grenache, Merlot, or Zinfandel—fortified with a higher-proof spirit, usually brandy.

Another to try is Buttered Rum Hot Chocolate this butter adds velvety texture and comforting flavor to this warming cocktail. Omit the rum and it's an equally delicious alochol-free treat for anyone to enjoy. The ingredients required are unsalted butter, bittersweet chocolate, light brown sugar, ground cinnamon, kosher salt, dark rum, heavy cream and freshly grated nutmeg.

Classic Boulevardier cocktail to try in Christmas, the traditional Boulevardier uses Bourbon, and features an equal parts combination of the whiskey alongside Campari and sweet vermouth. For this it required bourbon, Campari, sweet vermouth and orange or lemon twist garnish.

