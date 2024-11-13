Tulsi Vivah 2024 Mangalashtak: ‘Swasti Shri Gananayak’ Lagn Mangalashtak Lyrics in English for the Tulsi Vivah Puja Rituals

Tulsi Vivah is celebrated with great fervor and devotion across India. Traditionally, the festival takes place about a week after Diwali. Following Kartiki Ekadashi, the wedding season begins in Maharashtra. This day marks the end of Chaturmas, when Lord Vishnu is believed to awaken from his four-month-long rest. It is considered an auspicious time to commence all good deeds. This year, Kartiki Ekadashi falls on November 12, and the Tulsi Vivah 2024 festivities will take place from November 13 to November 15, concluding on Tripuri Purnima.



Tulsi Vivah 2024 Shubha Muhurat, Puja Time

As per the Hindu calendar, the shubh mahurat for Tulsi Vivah will begin from November 11. The Ekadashi tithi will start at 6:46 PM on November 11 and it will end at 4:04 PM on November 12. The Dwadashi tithi is going to start at 4:04 PM on November 12 and it will conclude at 1:01 PM on November 13. Due to this sunrise tithi, Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on this day that is, November 13. For the Tulsi Vivah puja ceremony, the shubh muhurat time starts from 5:29 PM to 7:53 PM.



On Tulsi Vivah, the marriage of Tulsi, represented as the goddess, is performed with Shaligram, representing Lord Vishnu, following traditional customs. Mangalashtak (auspicious verses) are recited, and rice offerings are made during the ceremony. Since not everyone may know these verses by heart, we’ve provided a set of Mangalashtak verses that can be used for the occasion. Celebrate the Tulsi Vivah with these specially curated verses, or play a video to make the occasion even more festive.



Swasti Shri Gananayakam Gajamukham, Moreshwaram Siddhidham.

Ballalo Murudam Vinayakamaham Chintamani Sthevaram.

Lenyadri Girijatmakam Suravaradam Vighneshwaram Ojharam.

Gramo Ranjan Sansititam Ganapati.

Kurya Sada Mangalam Shubh Mangal Savadhan.।।1।।

Ganga Sindhu Saraswati-cha Yamuna, Godavari Narmada.

Kaveri Sharyu Mahendratanya Sharmanwati Vedika.

Shipra Venjvati Mahasur Nadi, Khayata Gaya Gandaki.

Purna Purna Jalai, Samudra Sarita.

Kurya Sada Mangalam Shubh Mangal Savadhan.।।2।।

Lakshmi Kaustubha Parijatak Sura Dhanvantarish Chandrama.

Gav Kamadudha Sureshwar Gajo, Rambhadidevangana.

Ashka Sapta Makho Visham Haridhanu Shankho Amritam Chambudhe.

Ratnani-iha Chaturdasha Pratidinam, Kurvatu Vo Mangalam.

Kurya Sada Mangalam Shubh Mangal Savadhan.।।3।।

Ramo Rajamani Sada Vijayate Ramam.

Ramesham Bhaje Ramenabhihata Nishacharachamu.

Ramaya Tasmai Namah.

Raman-nasti Parayanam Paratam Ramasyadaso-ramyaham.

Rame Chittalaya Sada Bhavatu Me Bhi Rama Mamughdhara.

Kurya Sada Mangalam Shubh Mangal Savadhan.।।4।।

Rana Bhimaka Rukmini-sa Nayani, Dekhoni Chinta Kari.

Hi Kanya Saguna Vara Nripavara, Kavanasi Mya Dii-je.

Aata Ek Vichar Krishna Navara, Tyasi Samarp Mhanne.

Rukhmi Pun Vadil Tyasi Pusane.

Kurya Sada Mangalam Shubh Mangal Savadhan.।।5।।

Labho Santati Sampada Bahu Tumha, Labho-tahi Sadruna.

Sadhoni Sthir Karmayog Apulya, Vha Bandhava Bhushan.

Sare Rashtra-dhurin Hechi Kathiti Kirti Kara Ujjval.

Ga Grahas-yashram Ha Tumha Vadhu-vara Devo Sada Mangalam.

Kurya Sada Mangalam Shubh Mangal Savadhan.।।6।।

Vishnula Fala Shivasi Girija, Krishna Jashi Rukmini.

Sindhula Sarita Tarusi Latika, Chandra Jashi Rohini.

Ramasicha Janakatmaja Priya Jashi, Savitri Satyavrata.

Taishi Hi Vadhu Sajiri Varitase, Harsh Varasi Aata.

Kurya Sada Mangalam Shubh Mangal Savadhan.।।7।।

Aali Lagna Ghadi Samip Navara Gheuni Yava Ghara.

Grihatake Madhuparka Pujan Kara Ant Patate Dhara.

Drishta-Adrishta Vadya Vara Na Karita, Doghe Karavi Ubhi.

Vanjye Bahu Galabala Na Karne, Lakshmipate Mangalam.

Kurya Sada Mangalam Shubh Mangal Savadhan.।।8।।

The Mangalashtak consists of eight verses sung by elders as blessings for the bride and groom, invoking prayers for their future together. It is a traditional prayer sung at the wedding muhurat (auspicious time). The Tulsi Vivah is a cherished traditional ritual, observed for the belief that young women will be blessed with a husband like Lord Krishna. The ritual involves adorning the Tulsi plant as a bride and celebrating her marriage with grandeur and devotion.