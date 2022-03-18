Unique Holi celebrations across India

New Delhi, March 18 Known as a celebration of the victory of good over evil, Holi brings family and friends together as they play with colour and gorge on delicious food. And now, as restrictions have begun to ease, what better way to start travelling than by relishing our own country's rich heritage. While the festivities occur throughout India, various regions across the country have their own distinct local traditions - a sight to behold. Travel platform Agoda has curated a list of destinations where Holi is celebrated in the most unique ways, so go ahead and get inspired.

Magical shower of flowers in Uttar Pradesh with Phoolon hi Holi

Uttar Pradesh is the place to be to get into the spirit of Holi. Aptly called 'Phoolon ki Holi', the celebration goes on for an entire week starting on Ekadashi at the Banke Bihari Temple of Vrindavan where only flowers are used to play Holi. Flowers are splashed across the temple with the aim to connect with Lord Krishna and bring him joy. This celebration is followed by Widows Holi. Traditionally, widows are told to strictly wear white after their husband's departure. However, on this day, the widows get together to play Holi and break the rules of the previous tradition. Continuing with the festivities, kids are dressed as Radha and Krishna and the people of Vrindavan and Mathura get onto the roads to colour the streets, temples, and ghats in rainbows. The famous Lathmar Holi is also celebrated where women playfully beat men with lathis

