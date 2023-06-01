Unstoppable Sharad: The Journey of Sharad Lashkari from Bhavnagar to Mumbai

Sharad Lashkari, a known name in the music industry, has come a long way from his humble beginnings in Bhavnagar to making a name for himself in the bustling city of Mumbai. His journey is one of passion, determination, and unwavering dedication.

Born and raised in Bhavnagar, Sharad's love for music was nurtured by his father, who was also a singer. Inspired by his father's talent, Sharad embarked on his musical journey at a young age, learning the ropes from Shree Madhukarbhai Upadhyay. However, he knew that to truly make a mark in the industry, he had to set his sights on Mumbai, the entertainment capital of India.

In 2011, armed with a dream and a thirst for success, Sharad made the courageous move to Mumbai. He continued honing his skills at the renowned Ajivasan Music Academy under the guidance of Suresh Wadkar Sir in 2011 and 2012. This training provided him with a solid foundation and further fueled his passion for music.

With Mumbai as his stage, Sharad began performing live shows and entertaining audiences at various events in the wedding industry. It was during this time that he conceptualized and launched his own musical concept show called "Musical Mix," which went on to captivate audiences in over 100 shows across auditoriums in India. His electrifying performances and ability to connect with the crowd quickly earned him a devoted fan base, and he soon became known as "Unstoppable Sharad."

Sharad's talent and hard work did not go unnoticed. He has graced the stage at more than 3000 events worldwide, spanning over 10 countries. His noteworthy performances include appearances at Rock On Winner Naitik Nagda's Navratri (Thane Ras Rang), the famous Navratri of Mulund alongside Member of Parliament Shri Manoj Kotakji, and performances alongside Bollywood Dhol icons Hanif Aslam and playback singer Jhanvi Shrimankar. Most recently, he performed at the birthday celebration of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra's daughter, held at the minister's residence.

Apart from his live performances, Sharad has been involved in several successful projects, including "Musical Mix," "Sangeet Samanvay," "Sharad Lashkari Live," and "Garbotsav 2022 presented by Het Pariwar." Always looking for new and exciting ventures, he has upcoming projects that include unplugged songs and dance numbers for the upcoming wedding season, the innovative "Baraat on Wheels" wedding concept, and a new concept show for auditoriums under the label of "Sharad Lashkari Live."

Sharad Lashkari's journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring musicians and dreamers alike. His relentless pursuit of his passion, unwavering dedication, and remarkable talent have propelled him to become a household name in the music industry. He is a true artist who continues to evolve and inspire others with his music, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of his fans. As Sharad continues to write his musical legacy, the world eagerly awaits the next chapter in his awe-inspiring journey.