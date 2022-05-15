UV rays are harmful to both skin and eyes

New Delhi, May 15 If you believe that applying sunscreen will protect your skin from the harsh rays of the sun this summer, think again. Your eyes, too, require attention. UV rays are not only harmful to the skin, but they can also harm the eyes.

"UV exposure has been linked to the development of macular degeneration, cataracts, and other vision-loss problems," says Dr Danish Iqbal, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals.

If you have an existing eye condition, such as macular degeneration or cataracts, he recommends that you protect your eyes from the sun as much as possible during the summer.

Dr. Danish shares some simple tips that will protect your eyes in summer.

Wear sunglasses: Use 100 per cent Ultraviolet

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor