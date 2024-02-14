Valentine's Day 2024 Special: Couples in Mumbai Soar Above the City in Search of Unique Romantic Experience

Valentine's Day, a celebration of love and romance, sees couples around the world seeking unique ways to express their affection. As the day approaches, many find themselves contemplating unique ways to mark the occasion, with helicopter rides emerging as a popular choice in Mumbai. Many opt for this extravagant experience to soar above the city with their loved ones.

"We are fully booked this year, with all slots reserved for Valentine's Day. Compared to last year, we have seen a significant increase in bookings. We'll be operating 16 rides on the day itself, ranging from 15 minutes to an hour," said the operational manager at Helicopter Tours Mumbai.

Helicopter Tours Mumbai offers "Helicopter Joyrides," providing breathtaking aerial views of the city from 700-800 feet. This private experience, often used to surprise loved ones on special occasions, has become a popular choice for couples seeking a unique and romantic Valentine's Day celebration. The activity involved aerial views of Mumbai city from 700 to 800 feet high while flying in you privately chartered helicopter. One person among the lovers usually gifts the helicopter ride with a surprise.

Shreya Chopda, who surprised her partner with a helicopter ride on his birthday last year, shared her experience. She said, "I wanted to do something different and helicopter ride was not a thing back then. Imagine flying with your partner, showing them the sky's the limit for your love." Chopda mentioned the ride is expensive, it cost me around 1,00,000\- but the experience was worth it. People are taking helicopter rides to do something unique, and in return, it has increased the business of helicopter ride companies.

The demand for helicopter rides reflects a growing desire for unique and memorable experiences. Companies like Leisurekart offer various durations, the rides are for 15 minutes, 20 minutes, 30 minutes, and 1 hour sessions. All aboard a Robinson R44 helicopter (seating 3 passengers + 1 pilot). "Prices range from Rs 23,000 for 15 minutes to approximately ₹83,000 for an hour, with longer routes and more scenic coverage for extended durations," added the manager.

During a 15-minute ride, passengers soar above Andheri West, Powai Lake, and Vihar Lake before returning to Juhu Beach. In contrast, a one-hour ride offers a comprehensive tour, spanning from Juhu Beach to Malad, Gorai Beach, Pagoda, Powai Lake, Elephanta Caves, Girgaum Chowpatty, Malabar Hills, Marine Drive, Gateway of India, and even extending to Navi Mumbai up to Saphale, before returning to Juhu.