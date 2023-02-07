Valentine's Day: Know all about popular dating app Badoo

Badoo is a modern dating app that was launched in 2006 with the aim of simplifying and improving the dating experience. It promotes a community of individuals who are clear about their intentions and behave appropriately towards everyone in order for everyone to enjoy the best features of dating.

Users of the app can meet people thanks to several services on Badoo. When users sign up, they choose if they want to meet new people to date, speak with, or just become friends. Users can match with others, talk, upload pictures and videos, exchange interests, and look up friends in common.

But since you are looking towards Valentine, you might want to expedite the talking stage on the platform before you are mistaken for a friend. With the platform, you can "like" 50 men/women per day. You can send unlimited messages to whoever "likes" you back. These profiles are your "matches."

You will be notified when somebody likes you, but their picture will be blurred out completely, so it will be impossible to find out who it is. You will only know the town they are from. You can see your likes when you tap on All Connections in the dropdown menu located at the top of your chat section.

In addition to all of this, Badoo has all the standard dating app functionality, including a video chat service.

Badoo is free to download for your smartphone device, but you can pay extra to increase your profile's visibility.