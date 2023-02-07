Valentine's Day: Know all about popular dating app Tinder

Valentine’s Day is almost upon us, causing the amorous to turn on their dating apps. Those looking for love this Valentine’s Day can now turn to technology to make things happen, with one in every four relationships starting online.

Introduced back in 2016 in India, Tinder remains one of the most popular location-based dating apps in the world.

The application can be downloaded for free. Tinder is often considered the first port of call for would-be cupids venturing into the world of online dating.

The ease and quickness with which a profile may be created are one of the reasons behind Tinder's success. Users merely need to post a few photos, fill out some optional personal information, and specify their interests for a partner. Tinder users now have access to a massive pool of possible partners.

The application provides full privacy protection and has an easy-to-use interface. Not only that, but the app includes a large database of filters you can use to find matches that meet your partner-seeking criteria. Furthermore, more expensive subscriptions such as Plus, Gold, and Platinum provide access to additional features, endless matches, and video chat.