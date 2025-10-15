Vasubaras Date 2025: Vastu Tips to Place Kamdhenu Cow Idol for Wealth, Happiness and Prosperity
Kamdhenu is the symbol of wealth of prosperity, fertility, and purity and it is worshiped on Vasubaras and this year this day falls on, October 17,2025. According to mythological beliefs, Kamdhenu originated during the churning of the ocean. The Kamdhenu cow has a special place in Hinduism. Keeping its image or statue in the house brings happiness, prosperity and offspring. To maintain positivity, Vastu Shastra recommends keeping a cow statue or image in the house. Diwali 2025 begins on October 17th with Vasu Baras 2025; let's explore the optimal direction for placing Kamdhenu at that time.
According to Vastu experts, keeping Kamdhenu in the right direction has many benefits. It is believed that the house where the photo of the Kamdhenu cow and its calf is placed remains full of happiness. Let us know in which direction the photo of the Kamdhenu cow with the calf should be placed and its benefits. It is believed that if there is a Vastu defect anywhere in the house, it is beneficial to place a photo of Kamdhenu cow with a calf to reduce its effect.
- To maintain stability in household work, place a photo of Kamdhenu with a calf in the southwest (southwest) direction. It will be beneficial soon.
- By placing a Kamdhenu image or idol in the southeast direction of the house, the women of the house remain happy. If the woman is happy, the family also remains happy.
- According to Vastu experts, placing a photo of a cow in the east direction of the house improves the financial situation. Lakshmi starts residing in the house.
- Placing a photo of a cow with a calf in the northeast direction gives offspring.
- By placing a cow idol in the north direction of the house, you get the grace of Kubera and prosperity starts increasing in the house.
- By placing a photo of a cow in the west corner, the atmosphere in the house remains favorable. The person's income increases. A spiritual atmosphere is created.
- If there are no children in the house or the children do not respect you, then a picture of Kamdhenu cow should be placed in the northeast corner and then regular prayers should be offered.
- To remove the lack of money and food in the house and to maintain good fortune, a picture of Kamdhenu should be placed in the north direction of the house.
- At the same time, if the health is not good, a photo of Gomata should be placed in the south direction. It will be beneficial soon.