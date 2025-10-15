Vasubaras Date 2025: Vastu Tips to Place Kamdhenu Cow Idol for Wealth, Happiness and Prosperity

Kamdhenu is the symbol of wealth of prosperity, fertility, and purity and it is worshiped on Vasubaras and this year this day falls on, October 17,2025. According to mythological beliefs, Kamdhenu originated during the churning of the ocean. The Kamdhenu cow has a special place in Hinduism. Keeping its image or statue in the house brings happiness, prosperity and offspring. To maintain positivity, Vastu Shastra recommends keeping a cow statue or image in the house. Diwali 2025 begins on October 17th with Vasu Baras 2025; let's explore the optimal direction for placing Kamdhenu at that time.

According to Vastu experts, keeping Kamdhenu in the right direction has many benefits. It is believed that the house where the photo of the Kamdhenu cow and its calf is placed remains full of happiness. Let us know in which direction the photo of the Kamdhenu cow with the calf should be placed and its benefits. It is believed that if there is a Vastu defect anywhere in the house, it is beneficial to place a photo of Kamdhenu cow with a calf to reduce its effect.