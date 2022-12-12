Vedanta Udaipur Music Festival returns to the Vedanta Udaipur Music Festival returns to the city of lakes

New Delhi, Dec 12 The largest international music festival in India, Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival, has announced the dates for its sixth edition, which will take place from December 16 through December 18.

Over 120 prominent music from around the world will perform at the event, which was created and produced by Seher and is sponsored by Rajasthan Tourism.

Sarangi will perform on the festival's opening day alongside several other well-known performers. Renowned singers including Jasleen Aulakh, Parvaaz, Abakorao with his catchy Latin music, and Papon will perform songs from their own genres, furthering the folk culture.

The second day will feature performances by well-known violinist Nandini Shankar, Italian Launeddas instrument demonstrators Bruno Loi and Jonathan Della Marianna, Kamakshi Khanna, Katia Guerreiro, renowned Portuguese Fado singer SENZA, Zimbabwe's Blessing Bled Chimanga & Dreams, the Raghu Dixit Project, and the highly regarded Habla de mi en presente band. Sarangi players will also perform on that day, and the Vedanta Talent Hunt results will be revealed.

The Australian singer-songwriter Srijani Ghose, Anoushka Maskey, American actress-singer Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Indian singer-songwriter Aabha Hanjura, and Naveen Koomar ft. The top solo acoustic percussionist from India, Dhruv Visvanath, performed with Vedang, Harjot Kaur, the French Electric Percussions Orchestra, the Portuguese Albaluna, and Farhan Akhtar.

Speaking of the event, Sanjeev Bhargava, Founder Director of Seher, said, "Our team at Seher has worked hard to build this festival in its 6th year and we are grateful that the audience support has been tremendous over the years. It has come to become one of the biggest world music festivals not just in India but in the world. This year's line-up will see world class performances from across the globe as well as the inclusion of Sarangi as one of the focus instruments of this edition. I hope the public of Udaipur and India would love this experience after a gap of one year."

"The Vedanta Udaipur Music Festival has always been close to our hearts, and this year, with the performances of such acclaimed artists, it will be bigger and better. All of us are excited and are looking forward to a grand reception by the people of Udaipur," Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc Limited said.

The Vedanta Ability Hunt, which was part of the event, aimed to provide regional performers from Udaipur and surrounding areas a stage on which to display their talent. This is done to aid listeners in rediscovering the area's musical soul and to honour the music that call the backstreets of this lovely city of lakes home.

