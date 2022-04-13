VFS Global reopens BKC visa application centre

By IANS | Published: April 13, 2022 12:42 PM2022-04-13T12:42:04+5:302022-04-13T12:50:07+5:30

New Delhi, April 13 VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic ...

VFS Global reopens BKC visa application centre | VFS Global reopens BKC visa application centre

VFS Global reopens BKC visa application centre

Next

New Delhi, April 13 VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, reopened its visa application centre

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Global luxury groupGlobal luxury groupVfs global