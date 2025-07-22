Weekend Getaways from Dubai: Best Destinations with a Luxury Car

Dubai, a city synonymous with opulence and grandeur, has a lot to explore. But amid these tall skyscrapers and giant metropolises also the need for a quick change in scenery for escapism from conventional life is more.

Besides, driving on the roads in plush interiors and comfort seats further elevates the experience. But while I am wondering about the best destinations for weekend getaways from Dubai, let's check the details!

1.Hatta: For Mountain Views and Outdoor Adventures

How about a place near a beautiful mountain getaway near the Oman border?

If such an idea fascinates you, then Hatta, situated near the Hajar mountains, is a must-visit!

With a huge natural diversity around Dubai's skyscrapers, the place itself gives pleasure. The beautiful drive during the trip with winding roads, desert landscapes, and gradual elevation shifts feels like an ideal route to drive the SUV with power and comfort.

Therefore, you can enjoy:

Going in a Kayak at Hatta Dam to have panoramic mountain views

Do cycling or hiking on Hatta Trails

Live in Hatta Fort Hotel or luxury lodges for spending a night under the stars

So, drive exotic cars like Range Rover Autobiography or Mercedes G63 AMG which is 130 km (approx. 1.5 hours) away.

These provide excellent off-road capability and cabin comfort if you need a comfortable adventure before compromising on style.

2.Ras Al Khaimah: For Beach Resorts and Mountain Drives

What if you could experience luxury with adventure tourism?

If yes, then you cannot miss Ras Al Khaimah!

It is ideal for those who love to drive along smooth highways hence elevates performance sedans and high-end SUVs. You can explore mountain curves, Jebel Jais tallest peak of the UAE, and a winding road with breathtaking views.

Hence, you can:

Drive to Jebel Jais for the views and to do a photoshoot with your car

Zip line on the world's longest line

Enjoy mountain-top dining

Relax at the beach resorts like Waldorf Astoria RAK or The Ritz-Carlton Al Hamra

A blend of coastal and mountainous terrain makes Ras Al Khaimah worth exploring to take advantage of a luxury car's performance and comfort features.

3.Fujairah: For a Quiet Beach Escape

How about doing an aerial photoshoot along the cozy beaches of Dubai and experiencing the beach vibes?

If yes, then Fujairah is a must-check on your list!

The beach is located along the Gulf of Oman, Fujairah, and lets you view untouched coastlines, experience clear waters and unleash the slower pace of life. You can experience speedy highways, city exits, and scenic mountain passes along the route.

You can also:

Relax at five-star beach resorts like The Fairmont Fujairah or Le Méridien.

Diving or snorkeling in the Dibba Rock.

Visit the Al-Bidyah Mosque, which is the oldest in the UAE.

Moreover, luxury sedans give an extra edge here. They provide you with a smooth and quiet ride that's ideal for long drives and an optimized arrival at coastal resorts. For an ultra-premium touch, a Rolls Royce rental adds unmatched elegance and comfort, perfect for those looking to make the journey as memorable as the destination.

You can drive in cars like Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, or a Rolls Royce—the coastal retreat is just 170 km (approx. 2 hours) away.

4.Abu Dhabi: For Culture, Architecture, and City Sophistication

How about going to Dubai and missing out on attractions like the Ferrari World?

Well, that is a loss on loss deal and hence, your trip is incomplete without driving to the major city of UAE-Abu Dhabi. It has a traditional pace of life, multiple theme and adventure parks, rich cultural offerings, and quiet roads that are ideal for driving luxury cars or trying high-performance driving.

Hence, you should:

Visit the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Qasr Al Watan palace here.

Visit theme and adventure parks.

View the sunset at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Drive along the Yas Island or Corniche coastal roads.

You can opt for rental cars like Rolls-Royce, Bentley Continental GT, or Ferrari Portofino to cover this distance of 140 km (approx 1.5 hours).

5.Al Ain: For a Heritage-Focused Escape

How about driving to a destination that lets you learn about the UAE's Bedouin past, experience oases, and view UNESCO heritage sites?

Al Ain, known as the Garden City, offers UNESCO heritage sites, cool oases, and a glimpse into the UAE’s Bedouin past.

Unlike performance driving, the roads of Dubai are wide and calm letting you drive peacefully with better handling on city and mountain routes.

You can;

Visit the Al Ain Oasis and Al Jahili Fort.

Drive to Jebel Hafeet for panoramic desert views.

Relax with the greens at the thermal springs of Green Mubazzarah or the Al Ain Zoo.

For such experiences, SUV provides comfort and spaciousness with luxury-level ride quality.

You can opt for cars like Rolls-Royce Cullinan for this drive of 160 km (approx. 1.5 to 2 hours).

Conclusion

Whether you are a tourist or a Dubai resident, weekend getaways in a luxury car are always fun. Yet, it is important to adhere to the local rules and regulations of Dubai.

