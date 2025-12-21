Weekly Horoscope, December 21, 2025: Financial Matters Will Improve Gradually

Venus square Saturn highlights patience, discipline, and long-term reward. You'll work harder than usual, but the outcome brings prestige and recognition work, your integrity and persistence stand out; a promotion or project leadership may follow. Handle rivalries calmly, they fade before your consistent Financial matters improve gradually; property or savings yield value later in the year.

Domestic peace strengthens, and unresolved family issues are settled favorably. Love deepens through trust, leading many toward engagement or marriage. Health remains sound through balanced living. You'll discover sp calm and draw others with your quiet confidence.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): It will turn out to be an exciting week. You will enjoy wonderful health. Even your financial position is going to be stable. Good gains in business are indicated. You will explore your professional contacts and make the best use of them. You will also fulfil your responsibility properly. Your bosses will be happy with your performance. You will also make plans to go abroad for education/job. You will be happy with good news that you receive from your relatives.

Tip: Let instinct shape your plans.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Scarlet Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You are going to have a very favourable time. You will make progress in all aspects of your life. You will meet influential people and get their support. Your performance at your workplace will also be appreciated. You will organise your work properly and smoothly. Additional responsibility may be given. Your bosses will also encourage a lot. Financial position is going to be stable and strong. A property dispute might also be resolved.

Tip: Hold back if unsure today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): It will turn out to be a very promising week for you. You will be dedicated to your work. And will be able to complete it in time. You will also grab the attention of one and all at your workplace. In your job or business, you will achieve your goals and targets. You will work hard and will have time for your family members too. You will get happiness from your spouse/partner. There will be something positive happening in your relationship which will make you feel elated.

Tip: Clear focus brings real progress.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): It will turn out to be a fantastic week for you. All the ups and downs you are facing in your work will end and you will complete your work smoothly. You will also get support of your bosses and superiors. Your colleagues will also cooperate with you. You will have monetary gains. A new job/business offer will come. You will also prepare for an auspicious function in your house. You could also have some long business trips to make all of a sudden.

Tip: Your pace holds your answers.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): There will be a lot of positive developments in your favour this week. You will make progress in your job. And will also enjoy mental peace. You will continue to work hard and acquire practical knowledge. You will be very busy with your official work. You will be able to give time to your family from your busy schedule. You will also get success in an important exam/interview. The results will come in your favour, and it will remove your tension.

Tip: Let silence reveal what matters.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): This week is very favourable to have positive results in money-related matters. Your work plans will be successful. Your focus on work will be gained. Peace will be there in the family and there will also be fulfilment of new work. New contacts will be made. You will get happiness in your personal life. Your spouse/partner will give you a lot of comfort and satisfaction. You will also get an opportunity to meet your friends.

Tip: Let delays reveal the truth.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Libra (September 24 - October 23): It will be a very enjoyable week for you. The time will be spent wonderfully with your family members. You may surprise your partner with an act much to his/her pleasure and comfort. Your good nature and qualities will come to the fore. You will believe in making others happy through your gestures. You will also be very practical in day-to-day activities. Some positive events will happen that you had not even imagined.

Tip: Change begins with one step.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): New doors of opportunities are opening for you this week. The time is very joyful for you. You will get success in whatever you do. Your financial position is going to be stable. Money that was blocked will come to you. Your life partner will walk shoulder to shoulder with you. You will spend some quality time with him/her. Your name and fame will also increase manifold. And you will get appreciation from people for your deeds and acts.

Tip: Stillness also brings answers.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): The beginning of the week i going to be fantastic. These are the days of doing something good. Your efforts will be appreciated, and you will be rewarded suitably for your efforts. Whatever you do will be done with full loyalty and dedication. There will be give and take in business matters which w prove beneficial for you. You will move in the right direction because of your matı and the right way of thinking.

Tip: Take action, don’t wait longer.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): The favourable placement of the stars is promising gains for you. You will make a profit in business/work. You will also love f and solitude. But it does not mean you will be in touch with people. You will just relax to feel fresh and rejuvenated. You will enjoy your work. There will be peace and calm in the family. You will also make plans for some n things. There will be material progress. You also make plans to buy a house/vehicle.

Tip: Let silence clear the clutter.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): It is going to be a very well s week. You will have an amazing time with yo near and dear ones. You could come to someone you know already. You will interpret and analyse yourself. And it will bring about a change in your communication ar behaviour. You will also get employment op tunity. Your eligibility will be revealed to everyone. Your financial position is going to be satisfactory. You will also gain in partnership.

Tip: Watch closely without getting involved.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): There will be a lot to cheer for and enjoy this week. Physical health will be good will try and keep your family away from all problems. You will keep a positive approach towards life. And you will also finish your work with determination.

Tip: Say yes to gentle changes.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green