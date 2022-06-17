What do you gift a man who claims he has everything?

New Delhi, June 17 Although father's never express it, they need a pat on the back for being their amazing self! What better way to show your gratitude than by giving him a gift that shows you care, know his likes and dislikes, and that you made an effort to make him feel special. Though nothing beats quality time spent with your father on Father's Day, these gifts for dad show that a little bit can go a long way.

Fashionable Picks

1. Jimmy Choo: A pair of classy Jimmy Choo's go a long way. These eye-catching pieces are definitely going to increase your brownie points with your father.

Available on Jimmy Choo

2. COACH: Global fashion house COACH has some exciting offerings that can be gifted, from Backpacks, Hybrid crossbody bags, and Fanny bags to wallets and cardholders.

Available on COACH

3. TUMI: The brand's ultra-refined collection! Featuring high-end innovative and multifunctional designs is an ideal gift idea for fathers who are multi-taskers and frequent travellers. With sophisticated details, elegant curves and thoughtful design, these bags and luggage items are a perfect gift for dad.

Available on TUMI

4. ALDO: Watches, Belts, bracelets, Wallets, Laptop Bags, Backpacks, Crossbody to footwear ranging from Loafers, Sneakers, Dress Shoes, Sandals, and Boots which enhance your father's style quotient.

Available on ALDO

5. PROLINE: Help your father take his first step towards fitness with the newest Street Style collection by Proline. For the fashion-forward and fitness enthusiast fathers out there, select from an exciting range of product offerings inclusive of track pants, shorts, and T-shirts.

Available on PROLINE

6. Skechers GOrun Consistent–-Traceur: This well-cushioned lace-up pair of shoes has Ortholite foam technology insole layer, providing long-term cushioning. The responsive ULTRA LIGHT cushioning midsole and mesh fabric and synthetic upper offer an incredibly responsive workout shoe.

Priced at Rs 9,499/- Available on https://www.skechers.in/go-run-consistent-traceur/220082ID-BKW.html

7. Michael Kors: Father's Day is just around the corner and the day to pamper the first superhero of your life is almost here. Explore the Michael Kors Men's Spring Summer 2022 collection and let your dad select his favorites! For the fashion-forward dads, select from a range of jackets, shoes, bags, and watches to add the best selects to their wardrobe.

Available on Michael Kors

8. FILA: For the fathers out there who love their morning workout routines as well as some chunky kicks, opt for the best of FILA! From the classic Disruptors with a twist to the latest Motorsport Collection, the Spring Summer 2022 collection is perfect to spoil the first man in your life!

Available on FILA

9. VANS: This Father's Day 'Keep it young' gift your father some stylish and functional kicks for the fashion-forward fathers. The SS'22 collection offers a vast selection of sneakers for dads who love to stay in trend! The collection in India ranges from Platform Shoes, Classic Shoes to High, Low Top Shoes, and Surfing Shoes that are available for everyone. This Father's Day do not let your father compromise on comfort and style.

Available on VANS

10. Woodland's assorted reversible formal belt gift pack: A unique gift box of leather belts, each made of rich leather and adjustable in size. The belt has a tapering end, a polished metal pin-buckle, and a reversible leather strap with two buckles.

Priced at Rs. 3595 Available online

11. Humanitive: Father's Day Classic: Humanitive has launched a Remembrance collection for the special man in your life to know how much they mean to you by showering them with love, kind words, and meaningful gifts. Let's celebrate them with a gift that also gives back.

Priced at Rs 3200, Available on www.humanitive.in

12. EMPORIO ARMANI: For the Fathers with a refined taste, explore the Father's Day edit by Emporio Armani. From gifting the classics to gifting the first man in your life the best of Emporio with a twist, the luxe brand has something in store for all the types of fathers out there.

Available on EMPORIO ARMANI

13. Faceted Gold Band Men's Ring from DiAi Designs: The intricate detailing of this band style is like the various facets of a man. This simple look is great for a man who doesn't like to make a statement.

Priced at Rs 23,940–26,775 Available on DiAi Designs

14. Lounge Essentials by XYXX: From joggers to shorts, pajamas to boxers, XYXX crafts products in the comfiest cotton-rich fabric and cut into an easy, contemporary style.

Priced at Rs 699 Available on https://xyxxcrew.com/collections/fathers-day-special

15. Chopard's L.U.C XPS 1860 Officer timepiece: The new L.U.C XPS 1860 Officer timepiece harbors a wealth of secrets and symbols. On one side, is an exceptionally refined 18-carat hand-guilloché dial. On the other, an equally guilloché officer-type back cover that opens to reveal the ultra-thin 3.30 mm L.U.C 96.01-L movement. Thus equipped with the first Chopard Manufacture caliber presented in 1997, endowed with Chopard Twin technology and a 22-carat gold micro-rotor, the L.U.C XPS 1860 Officer model epitomizes all the elegance and fine craftsmanship of Chopard Haute Horlogerie. This 50-piece limited edition timepiece featuring a 40 mm-diameter case crafted in ethical 18-carat yellow gold and framing a Forest Green dial is chronometer-certified and bears the Poinçon de Genève quality hallmark. It adorns the wrist of contemporary gentlemen with both distinction and discretion.

Priced at Rs 699 Available on:

16. Birkenstock: For the occasion, the Men's collection introduces a grained upper for their popular and minimalistic styles Arizona, Nagoya, and Kyoto, which boasts a striking yet natural design. A premium leather exclusively made from neck parts of southern German bull hides. Since it's a non-split material, it is hard-wearing and soft at the same time. The high-quality, soft nubuck leather in combination with the minimalistic and contemporary look of the styles creates a seamless silhouette that elevates everyday wear, without sacrificing comfort.

Priced at Rs 8,990 Available on www.birkenstock.in

17. Ted Baker's Phileap Recycled Paper Bag

A two-strap bag, this is perfect for carrying items to work, on holiday, and anywhere else where you may need more essentials than usual. It is fashioned from premium quality material and is sure to last for a long time.

Priced at Rs 21,000 Available on https://www.thecollective.in

18. Gold-Tone Handcrafted Brooch And Cufflinks Set: A suave set of gold-toned handcrafted brooch & cufflinks for men, to add a dash of glamour and charm to the look.

Priced at Rs 2499 Available on JAYPORE stores or shop online at www.jaypore.com

19. Dom Messenger Bag: Dom shows a playful take on the essential messenger silhouette with this hand-painted blue and white piece. The double flaps decorate this design, while artwork showing adventure adds an ultra-cool finish. Sling yours over your shoulder with a tailored blazer or a rider's jacket for a fashionable on-the-go look.

Available on https://www.pauladamsworld.com/

20. Man Arden Socks Range: With the recent launch of Man Arden's luxury-style socks, you can simplify your gift-giving this Father's Day. This new edition with a diverse range of styles covers everything from office wear to gym wear to trying something new.

Priced at Rs 499 Website: https://www.manarden.com/

21. Men of Platinum: A statement in fluidity, this interwoven design with hints of rose gold, is crafted in unwavering platinum that retains its shape through years of wear. Much like the men whose resilience stands tall in the face of the unforeseen, leading with incomparable inner strength.

Available across major retail stores in India or shop online on www.menofplatinum.com.

22. Vogue Eyewear's V04220S: Reinventing classic design in a modern key, soft-angle geometries, and crafted 360°metalwork shape the streamlined look of this stylish men's sun frame. Playing up heritage-inspired metal tones with crafted laser V-pattern rim finishes and contemporary angles, the distinctive flat upper bar and double bridge design comes in a selection of always cool metal tones, with total black, new copper antique or silver frames, and dark or polar lenses, for Passepartout style that never fails to make its mark.

Priced at Rs 10,032 Availability at leading optical stores, Sunglass Hut, and online portals like Amazon India, AJIO, Nykaa, and TataCliQ.

23. Brown Croco Effect Men's Wallet by Rosso Brunello: Designed Out Of Genuine Leather, This Is Both Compact And Stylish With Its Easy To Organise Compartments, Card Slots, and Pocket. Subtle Branding On Its Front Adds The Much Needed Charm To Its Overall Look.

Priced at Rs 2,499 Available online

24. Timeless jewelry by Diamond Cubik: We all share an intense connection with our fathers and treasuring the bond of gold requires something just as exquisite as your relationship with your dad. And what better than actual gold or diamond-studded cuff links, broaches, or bracelets designed to perfection by Diamond Cubik. Celebrating your precious bond with your father and making your moments special with an array of timeless pieces to help you show gratitude to your father.

Available online

25. Dapper Cuff Link Box: Almost all fathers own pairs of cufflinks that they might wear daily or for special occasions. Help them organise these cuff links with ease with the Dapper Cuff Link Box, a simple yet stylish genuine leather box. With the soft lining preventing the cufflinks from any scratches, it can hold up to 16 pairs. The best part about this box is that it comes in branded gift box packaging, saving you the time to gift wrap it.

Priced at Rs 3,545 Colours available in Navy, Tangerine, Brown. To purchase visit www.theleatherstory.com

26. Doppio: A product for some bold and classic look. The bag has a flap-over buckle strap on the front and one large zipper pocket at back. It offers one large size inner compartment with a small, padded file organiser, which comes with a secure clip.

Priced at Rs. 2890 Available on Rashki

27. Daniel Wellington's watch: Featuring an upgraded 10 ATM water-resistant watch head and an all-new strap made from a synthetic rubber called FKM. Available with contrasting rose gold or silver accents that give the timepiece its bold and eye-catching edge. Designed for an active lifestyle, a statement piece that combines style and functionality.

Priced at Rs 21,199 Available here

28. Izzari by Aanchal Jain: Designed to complement your look with high-end sunglasses that protect your eyes from the sun in style. With these elegantly designed gold-framed sunglasses, you can give your Father a classic charm.

Price on request. Available on H-5/5 Ambawatta One Mehrauli Delhi.

Grooming Essentials

We all know that good skin care is important for everyone. Fathers don't give much attention to their skin because of their busy schedules, gifting him a perfect skincare routine, to keep him looking young and healthy is a great idea.

1. The Deconstruct: This non-comedogenic face moisturizer is rich in Amino Acids and helps to retain the skin's moisturizer and replenish the skin barrier. It deeply hydrates and moisturized the skin without making it feel oily or greasy. Panthenol present in this face moisturizer gives a soothing effect to the skin, prevents water loss, and maintains the skin barrier.

Priced at Rs 314 Available online The Deconstruct

2. Love, Beauty and Planet: PETA-approved beauty brand, Love Beauty and Planet unveil two innovative products in its existing bestselling category: The Onion, Blackseed, and Patchouli range. The Hair Oil and Hair Mask aid in the reduction of hair breakage thereby strengthening the hair. The 4-step range that consists of shampoo, conditioner, hair oil & mask claims to reduce hair fall up to 95 per cent and makes the hair 12x stronger.

Available on Love, Beauty and Planet

3. The Body Shop Ginger Haircare Gift Set: Give the gift of mane-swishing freedom. Our Shake & Swish Ginger Haircare Gift Set helps clear flakes and leaves dry, itchy scalps feeling soothed, massaged, and loved.

Priced at Rs. 5,195 Available in all stores of The Body Shop and www.thebodyshop.in

4. Rejuvenation Essentials: A thoughtful curation of our certified natural skin and bath care essentials, it combines the goodness of time-tested Ayurvedic ingredients. Mild, aromatic and highly nourishing, this collection is the ultimate gift of rejuvenation.

Priced at Rs 4290 Available on SoulTree

5. The Ordinary: A cult-beauty brand known for its clinical formulation with integrity. With something for everyone, The Ordinary creates a range of ingredient-led products that specifically target a variety of skin concerns and help you unlock your skincare goals through highly efficacious and affordable formulations.

Niacinamide 10 per cent + Zinc 1 per cent: Targets blemishes and skin congestion and lowers sebum activity. This water-based formulation is lightweight and gel-like in texture. Niacinamide

