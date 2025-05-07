What Your Food Cravings Reveal About Nutrient Deficiencies, Here's What Experts Say

Everyone has different food preferences some enjoy sweet treats, others prefer sour, spicy, or savory snacks. People often indulge in their favorite foods at various times of the day, such as having something with tea or breakfast, enjoying a sweet dish after meals, or constantly snacking on something like butter. However, there are times when people experience sudden, strong cravings for specific foods. This phenomenon is known as "food cravings."

While craving certain foods occasionally is normal, if it happens frequently, it may be a sign of an underlying issue. Why do we suddenly crave certain foods? Could it be related to a deficiency in essential nutrients? Today, we’ll dive into the possible nutritional causes behind these cravings.

Famous nutritionist Shweta Shah shared some insights on her Instagram account regarding how certain food cravings can point to specific nutrient deficiencies in the body.

1. Craving for Ice

Shweta Shah explains that an intense craving for ice could be a sign of iron deficiency in the body. To combat this, she recommends eating a spoonful of haleem and a spoonful of jaggery regularly, both of which can help boost iron levels.

2. Craving for Chocolate

Some people frequently crave chocolate, but if this craving becomes a recurring pattern, it might indicate a magnesium deficiency. To address this, Shah suggests incorporating gram flour into your diet, which is a good source of magnesium.

3. Craving for Spicy Foods

If you suddenly find yourself craving spicy foods, this could be a signal that your body is lacking zinc. For a zinc boost, try drinking a glass of warm milk with a pinch of turmeric and nutmeg, which can help replenish this essential mineral.

4. Craving for Chalk

Many people report an urge to eat chalk or even pen caps, and this craving may be linked to an iron deficiency. To resolve this, Shweta Shah recommends including plenty of spinach and beets in your diet, both rich in iron.