Who Is Shantanu Naidu’s Girlfriend? Ratan Tata’s Aide Shares Photos With Mystery Woman

Shantanu Naidu, known as a trusted aide of the late industrialist and former chairperson of the Tata Group

Ratan Tata is buzzing on the internet. Special photos recently shared by Shantanu on Instagram have caught the attention of netizens.

He posted six photos with a mystery woman, but her face is not visible in any of them. The caption read, “Our souls didn’t meet, they remembered.” By sharing this special post, it appears that Shantanu has hinted that he is in a relationship with some one. Fans could not stop themselves, flooded the post with likes and comments. However, many young women expressed disappointment, calling the woman in the photos a "mystery girl."

Who is Shantanu Naidu’s Girlfriend?

Although Shantanu shared these special photos, the woman’s identity remains undisclosed. Her face is hidden, she hasn’t been tagged, and her name has not been revealed. This has sparked curiosity among fans, who want to know who she is, what she doe, and how their love story began.

Who is Shantanu Naidu?

Shantanu Naidu is an entrepreneur, writer and social activist. His unique friendship with Ratan Tata became a source of inspiration for many. He founded Motopaws, an organisation dedicated to protecting stray dogs. It was through this initiative that he met Ratan Tata, which later turned into a close bond.

Ratan Tata not only supported Shantanu’s initiative but also funded it. After completing his MBA from Cornell University, Shantanu joined Tata Trusts in 2018 as Deputy General Manager, where he continues to work in a senior role.

Shantanu also speaks fluent Marathi and often posts videos on social media, some of which are humorous and well-received by his followers.