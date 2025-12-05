Why Is Dr BR Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary Celebrated as Mahaparinirvan Diwas?

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025 marks the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, observed every year on December 6. In 2025, the day commemorates the 70th death anniversary of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of Dalit rights. He passed away on December 6, 1956. Across India, his death anniversary is remembered as Mahaparinirvan Diwas. In 1956, Dr. Ambedkar embraced Buddhism, renouncing Hinduism due to dissatisfaction with its social practices. In Buddhism, Mahaparinirvan signifies ‘final liberation after death,’ a state free from worldly desires, achievable only through a virtuous and disciplined life.

Why Mahaparinirvan Diwas is Celebrated on Dr. BR Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is celebrated on Dr. Ambedkar’s death anniversary because, in Buddhism, “Mahaparinirvan” signifies the ultimate liberation one attains after death. Devotees believe that Dr. Ambedkar, like Lord Buddha, led a life of virtue, knowledge, and social reform, ultimately achieving spiritual freedom. Observing his death anniversary as Mahaparinirvan Diwas is a tribute to his contributions in eradicating caste discrimination, promoting education, and uplifting marginalized communities. On this day, followers and leaders gather at Dadar Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai, offering flowers, lighting candles, and organizing commemorative events to honor the architect of the Indian Constitution and reflect on his enduring vision for equality and justice.

Among the most learned individuals of his time, B.R. Ambedkar was an extraordinary scholar. He holds degrees in 32 distinct subjects. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Elphinstone College, Mumbai, he went to Columbia University in the United States for a Master’s degree and later a PhD. He continued his studies at the London School of Economics, obtaining an MSc and DSc, and also qualified as a barrister-at-law. At Elphinstone College, he was the sole Dalit student, navigating education within a highly discriminatory social environment. His relentless pursuit of knowledge made him one of the most erudite figures in Indian history.

Dr. Ambedkar had an insatiable passion for reading and accumulated an extensive personal library. According to John Gunther’s Inside Asia, in 1938, Ambedkar possessed around 8,000 books. By the time of his death, this collection had grown to approximately 35,000 volumes. His deep engagement with literature spanned subjects including law, economics, politics, philosophy, and religion. The diversity and scale of his library reflected his lifelong quest for knowledge, critical thinking, and a reformist vision. Books were not just a tool for learning but a medium through which he sought to challenge social injustice and empower the marginalised through education and awareness.

Ambedkar was one of fourteen children, yet he alone received the opportunity to attend school. His ancestors had served in the British East India Company as soldiers, and his father was a Subedar in the British Indian Army. This connection enabled young Ambedkar to access formal education, which was rare for children from Dalit communities considered untouchable. Despite this chance, he faced severe discrimination: he was separated from other students, denied access to drinking water, and subjected to humiliation. Upper-caste children would pour water from a height onto his hands. These early experiences of social injustice profoundly influenced his lifelong mission to fight caste oppression.

Ambedkar’s birth name was Ambavadekar, as recorded by his father at school. However, one of his teachers altered it to Ambedkar, which became the name officially recorded. Child marriage being common at the time, in 1906, Ambedkar was married at the age of 15 to Ramabai, a girl of nine. Despite his young age, he took on the responsibilities of family life while continuing his education and social reform activities. These early experiences shaped his resolve to fight social inequality and promote education, ultimately guiding him toward becoming a transformative leader whose legacy is celebrated every year on Mahaparinirvan Diwas.