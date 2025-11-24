Winter Alert: Rising Cases of Geyser Explosions — Know the Safety Rules Before You Switch It On

Bathing during winter without warm water is nearly impossible, and geysers make the process quick and comfortable by heating water within minutes. However, misuse or lack of maintenance can turn this essential appliance into a safety hazard. Every year, multiple incidents of geyser explosions are reported, causing injuries, fires, and massive property loss. To avoid such life-threatening situations, it is important to understand the risks associated with geysers and follow key safety measures throughout the winter season.

1. Faulty Heating Element Can Trigger Explosions

A geyser operates using an electrical heating element that warms the water. If the element is damaged, worn out, or subjected to electrical overload, it may burn and malfunction. When temperature and pressure inside the tank rise beyond safe limits due to a failing heating element, the geyser becomes vulnerable to bursting. Regular servicing and replacement of old or malfunctioning parts help avoid overheating and prevent dangerous pressure build-up inside the tank.

2. High Water Pressure Increases Risk of Tank Rupture

In homes where water flow is excessively high, pressure-related risks are much greater. The pressure relief valve (PRV) is designed to release excess pressure, but if it is jammed or not working, the tank can explode. A faulty thermostat can also overheat water and drastically increase pressure, leading to tank rupture. Ensuring that both the PRV and thermostat are functioning properly is crucial to preventing geyser-related accidents.

3. Improper Installation Can Lead to Leakage or Collapse

Incorrect installation is a major reason behind geyser leakage, falling, or bursting. If the installation does not allow proper balancing of pressure and temperature, the internal system becomes unstable. Older geysers with rusted tanks or deteriorated heating components pose an even greater risk during winter. Detecting early signs such as water seepage, unusual noise, or loose mounting helps prevent sudden equipment failure.

4. Regular Maintenance Is the Key to Safety

Simple preventive measures significantly reduce the chances of geyser explosions. Always ensure that the geyser has a pressure relief valve and that the temperature setting is kept within a safe range. Cleaning the tank every six months or annually prevents sediment buildup, which can cause overheating. Check whether the geyser is firmly mounted on the wall, the electrical connection is secure, and the water supply is stable. Always seek professional help for repairs or inspection instead of attempting to fix faults independently.