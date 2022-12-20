Winter's frosty vibes with the 'I'm cold' make up look

New Delhi, Dec 20 As the nip in the air becomes more prominent each day and the holiday season approaches, everyone wishes to look their best with radiant, youthful skin. And what better way to do so than give yourself a winter makeover? Speaking of makeovers, in contrast to the cold weather, social media is being set ablaze with the "I'm cold" trend, a winter makeup look that's taken the world by storm. And the best part, you dont have to step out in the bone-chilling breeze to get that flustered look.

What is it?

With more than 25.4 million

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor