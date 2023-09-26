World Heart Day 2023: 5 dangerous signs of unhealthy heart you shouldn't ignore

Ahead of World Heart Day, expert elaborated that it’s essential to recognise that prevention is the cornerstone of heart health. One of the most effective ways to prevent heart attacks is through regular health screenings and tests. The implications of ignoring heart disease's warning signs can be dire, even fatal. Heart disease, one of the major causes of death worldwide, can be treated and prevented to a great extent by early detection of these signs..

Here are a few really significant red flags that shouldn't be disregarded.

Chest pain or pressure

Whether it strikes during periods of rest or physical activity, chest pain or discomfort can signal inadequate blood flow to the heart. Ignoring such symptoms may lead to dire consequences.

Shortness of breath

Experiencing breathlessness during rest, physical exertion, or even while lying flat can indicate an underlying heart issue. Don't dismiss this as mere fatigue, it might be a cry for help from your heart.

Fatigue or inability to exercise

If your daily routines leave you more exhausted than usual, it could be due to an overworked heart struggling to pump blood effectively. The inability to engage in physical activities you once enjoyed may also be a red flag.

Swelling in legs, ankles or feet

The accumulation of fluid in your lower extremities can be a telltale sign that your heart is not functioning optimally. Swelling is often a result of the heart's inability to circulate blood efficiently.

Unexplained weight gain

It's crucial to pay attention to weight gain that occurs suddenly and is caused by fluid retention due to heart failure.