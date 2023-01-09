World’s first self balancing e-scooter all set for Auto Expo 2023

Mumbai-based Liger Mobility may showcase its self-balancing electric scooter at the Auto Expo 2023. The company revealed its first Self Balancing Electric Scooter in 2019. According to reports, now this scooter is all set for production. Liger Mobility had previously teased the self-balancing and self-parking technology-enabled electric scooter in 2019.

The self-balancing electric scooter from Liger combines retro design with cutting-edge features. It appears to have been influenced by the classic Vespa design at first glance. On the other hand, the distinctive styling elements are readily apparent. The scooter features a sleek horizontal LED daytime running light (DRL) at the top and a delta-shaped LED headlamp at the front apron. The round-shaped LED turn indicators are also housed in the front cowl.

This self-balancing electric scooter has a wide comfortable seat with digital instrument cluster, grab rail, LED tail light and telescopic fork suspension at the front. It has alloy wheels of matte black finish. At the same time, disc has been used in the front and drum in the rear for braking.