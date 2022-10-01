You Don’t Have To Choose Between Science and Spirituality For Mental Enhancement, With Level Supermind You Get The Best of Both

Honey in some hot lemon tea can cure a cold, while a vaccine can prevent disease. Fresh fruits from the kitchen garden are healthier, but preservatives help store food for longer. Such parallels between tradition and modernity exist everywhere. While we may have a personal preference for one over the other, both have their own space and credibility. Level Supermind applies this logic in its philosophy and vision. While developing the app, founders Harshil Karia, Ranveer Allahbadia and Aayush Anand worked with leading spiritual teachers, neuroscientists and psychologists to build an app with a perfect synthesis of science with spirituality for improved mind performance. They say, “We believe in the power of meditation and mind exercises. And we would have been very wrong if we only gave importance to one and dismissed the other. Not only would it turn away users who are comfortable with one view but it will also be a fault on our part to not bring in all the best things. Amazing ideas and courses of action can come from anywhere and the key to having a strong mind is keeping it open and accepting of all knowledge.”

A little acceleration takes the car where it needs to go but accelerating too hard is a recipe for crash and burn. It is important to be alert, mindful and in control. It might seem like an impossible task but with Level Supermind you make it an easy possibility. The app is full of features that do wonders for the mind. From quick and effective guided meditations, mind-muscle workouts, and calming music to bedtime stories. It also has a journaling space within its interface - all this comes together to make the app a cohesive space for your mental performance boost. Level Supermind is becoming a popular mind-enhancement app among young adults and exam aspirants. The users have reported an increase in their productivity, concentration level and mental clarity.With regular use, you can not only experience improved focus and clarity but also find yourself gaining a better awareness of yourself and the world. It can also train your mind to become more efficient and creative.While the app is purely focused on the well-being of your mind and making it stronger, navigating through it is no mental gymnastics at all! The user interface is a pleasant experience that can be accessed in some regional languages too. Level Supermind is designed keeping Indians in mind and brings us the ideas of mind-muscle connection, guided meditation, and mental performance enhancement with such ease that it becomes a hit even among the younglings! Kids across BMC schools who love to run around on the playground, are seen sitting down for free meditation workshops organized by the team. While the power of our mind ultimately lies with us, Level Supermind graciously hands us the skills and tools that we need, to tap into our potential and make our mind sharper than ever.

