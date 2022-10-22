Your beauty & fashion Diwali gifting guide

New Delhi, Oct 22 Deepavali is one of the most looked forward to festivals in the nation, a time to get dressed up, visit relatives, and of course, exchange gifts. It's a wonderful opportunity to share happiness and love with everyone. life has created a Diwali gift guide focused on beauty and fashion. Check it out...

Beauty Bucket

Dyson's 2022 Vinca Blue & Rose Airwrap

The Airwrap is included as part of a gift set paired with a selection of accessories, including a matching presentation case and Dyson-designed brush and comb*. The Detangling Comb is engineered with wide, polished teeth to glide easily through wet and dry hair, detangling with minimal friction, while the large Paddle Brush features air-cushion suspension for scalp comfort and is designed for smoothing hair when blow-drying.

Available from Dyson Demo Stores and Dyson.in

20-Year Celebration Gift Box by Kama Ayurveda

Celebrate this Diwali with the goodness of Ayurveda by gifting your loved ones, exclusive luxury gift boxes from Kama Ayurveda that are handcrafted with love and care. Recently launched, this exquisite gift set from Kama Ayurveda is specially curated with the brand's bestsellers for skin and hair. This box offers the best of Authentic Ayurvedic beauty, and is the perfect gesture this Diwali for the ones you cherish.

Priced at Rs 2100/- Shop these from the comfort of your home at www.kamaayurveda.com or from a store near you.

Korean Skincare Regime from Quench Botanics

Get Diwali ready with Korean Skincare Regime from Quench Botanics

The importance of skincare is frequently overlooked in the rush to find the perfect lehengas and attend Diwali celebrations. With the Diwali favorites from Quench Botanics, you can have beautifully hydrated and radiant skin in a matter of minutes. Now flaunt your skin with this easy-to follow skincare regime with Quench Botanics Diwali picks mentioned down below.

Available on www.quenchbotanics.com

Anastasia Beverly Hills - Rose Metals Pallete

Anastasia Beverly Hills, the world's leading beauty innovator for 2 decades have launched its latest innovation, Rose Metals Palette. This indispensable palette offers 12 brand-new tones of rich mattes and high-reflective shimmers carrying ultra-glam nostalgia and iconoclast confidence.

Priced at Rs 5,700/- Available on www.boddess.com and Sephora, Nykaa, Myntra & SS Beauty

Plum Makeup

6 eye've got you!

Plum Eye Swear by Eye've got you Trio: Get Your hands on this budget-friendly makeup kit and get the festive look you desire. After all, every girl needs some pampering!

Priced at Rs 1,175/- Available on flipkart

Glow up gift for all the new moms by Orimii Skincare

As soon as she finds out that she's expecting, her entire world changes and begins to revolve around the little bun in her oven. Nothing is about her anymore, she puts her baby first in everything that she does. Every action, small or big, is preceded by a "is this good for my baby?". Orimii wants to take a minute to remind her

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor