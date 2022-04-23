Your corporate stay package in the Capital

New Delhi, April 23 Andaz Delhi - a concept by Hyatt - has recently launched three luxurious corporate stay offers, packed with a variety of amenities and catering to all. Whether you're a short-term traveller, a long-staying guest or looking for a break from your current office space, Andaz Delhi's Corporate offers are an option.

With over 8,500 sq. ft. of studio space spread across 8 thematic studios with open kitchens, lounge areas, barrier-free spaces as well as traditional conference rooms, and locally inspired residential-style spaces, the property is committed to creating an inspiring and memorable experience for all its guests through their unmatched and exceptional service, and tailor-made facilities that cater to every requirement of their corporate guests.

Andaz Delhi

Executive Offer: The Executive Offer by Andaz Delhi includes amenities such as a Daily Breakfast, Daily ironing for 2 pieces, High-Speed Wifi, a Happy Hour between 5-8 pm along with a 1+1 offer on Beer and IMFL.

Long Stay Offer: The Long Stay Offer by Andaz Delhi packs numerous services such as a Daily Breakfast Buffet to all registered guests, a 20 per cent discount daily on Food, Beverage, Laundry and Spa services and free Wifi. Along with this, guests who book deluxe rooms through the Long Stay Offer will also receive a one-way airport transfer per room, per stay, while guests residing in suites would be receiving a two-way airport transfer per room, per stay.

Business Stay Offer: The Business Stay Offer by Andaz Delhi consists of a Breakfast Buffet, a two-way airport transfer for all guests staying in the hotel through this offer, free access to the Minibar, 20 per cent off on all Food & Beverages, Ironing service for 2 pieces as well as 1+1 social hours from 4 pm till 8 pm on selected brands.

