Flipkart Health+ Appoints Prashant Jhaveri as CEO

Prashant comes with over 17 years of experience in the health, health insurance and other allied healthcare sectors. Over the years he has led multiple portfolios and charters in the healthcare space, spanning business growth, P&L responsibility, supply end partnerships, capital raise, M&A, innovation, and strategy.

Mumbai - March 15, 2022: Flipkart Health+ today announced the appointment of Prashant Jhaveri as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead Flipkart’s foray in the fast-growing healthcare sector in India.

Prior to joining Flipkart Health+ Prashant was the Chief Business Officer at Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, where he was responsible for growth, partnerships and creating cross functional synergies across different consumer facing businesses and touchpoints. He also served as the Chief Executive Officer of MediBuddy, and Chief Business Officer for the Medi Assist Group in his earlier stints.

Speaking about his role, Prashant Jhaveri, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Health+, said, “There is immense opportunity to take healthcare to the deepest parts of India through the right technology solutions and consumer value propositions. With Flipkart Health+, I look forward to working with a talented team as we work towards solving accessibility and affordability of quality healthcare products and services for millions of customers in India.”

Welcoming Prashant to Flipkart Health+, Ajay Veer Yadav, Senior Vice-President and Head, Flipkart Health+, said, “As Flipkart Health+ begins its journey, we are pleased to welcome Prashant on board. His vast experience in the healthcare sector will be a great asset in the journey to build Flipkart Health+ as India’s premier tech-enabled healthcare platform for a billion plus Indians, across the country.”

The launch of Flipkart Health+ was announced in November 2021, with a focus on creating an end to end digital healthcare platform to address the issues of access to affordable and quality healthcare across the entire length and breadth of India.

