10 ministers and 20 MLA's have tested COVID-19 positive in Maha: Ajit Pawar

Over the last few months, the graph of Coronavirus Patients has started to go up again. The last few days have seen a huge increase in the number of coronavirus cases. On the other hand, with the Delta variant of the corona, the number of patients with the Omicron variant seems to be increasing. A few days ago, some cabinet ministers in the state were also reported to have contracted corona. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar informed that 10 ministers and 20 MLAs of the state have contracted corona. "If the number of covid patients in the state continues to rise, the state government may have to impose more restrictions," Pawar said.

"In just five days of the convention, 10 ministers and 20 MLAs have have tested positive for COVID-19 . Yesterday, the state government announced new corona rules. People's representatives and citizens should be aware of the covid rules," he said.

"Everyone wants the event to be a big celebration. But the new corona variant is spreading fast. Millions of patients are being found every day in the US, France and England., "said Pawar.