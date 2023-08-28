10,949 positions to be filled as health department resumes recruitment process

The health department's recruitment process, on hold for the past three years, is set to resume. A total of 10,949 positions will be filled through this process, as confirmed by State Health Minister Dr. Tanaji Sawant.

The paper leak scam happened during the recruitment process carried out in the health department in 2021 under the previous government. Following that, the recruitment process was stopped. Now, once more, the extensive hiring process in the health department will begin with the leadership and oversight of Health Minister Tanaji Sawant.

In the ongoing hiring process, a total of 10,949 positions will be created for 60 different types of roles in 'C' and 'D' categories. Health Minister Sawant stated that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will oversee and execute this entire recruitment process.