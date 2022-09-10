11 persons get electric shock during Ganesh immersion over faulty generator wire

Eleven persons in Maharashtra’s Panvel received an electric shock after a wire from the generator machine snapped during Ganesh immersion. One of the injured was in severe condition and was admitted to the ICU on Friday evening.

Panvel municipal corporation commissioner confirmed the incident saying, “I and the local deputy commissioner of police Shivraj Patil took seven of those injured to Panvel sub-district hospital and four to the Lifeline hospital. One is in the ICU, while two of those affected are small children aged five and 15.’’ Number of Ganesh idols were immersed in rivers, canals and other water bodies on Friday as the 10-day Ganesh festival concluded.