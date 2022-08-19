12 injured during Dahi Handi festival in Mumbai

The Dahi Handi festival, also called Gopalakala or Utlotsavam, is part of Krishna Janmashtami festival which is marked a day after Janmashtami. This year, it is being observed today, August 19. As part of the festival, youngsters (called Govindas), dressed in colourful attire, make human pyramids to reach an earthen pot containing buttermilk suspended mid-air, and break it.

According to civic authorities in Mumbai, 12 people were reported injured during the festivities till afternoon, of whom five were treated and discharged, while seven are hospitalised and their condition is stable.Of the injured persons, five were treated at Nair Hospital, four at Poddar Hospital and one each at KEM Hospital, Trauma Care Hospital and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in the western suburb of Kandivali, it was stated.

On Thursday, Shinde had informed the state Legislative Assembly that the government has decided to accord adventure sport status to Dahi Handi.The adventure sport tag will allow young participants at these events to apply for government jobs under the sports quota. Participants or their families will be provided with compensation in case of fatal or other injuries suffered by the players during the formation of human pyramids, the chief minister had said on the eve of the festival.

In case of unfortunate death of a participant during the formation of human pyramids, his or her kin would get Rs 10 lakh as compensation from the state government. A player suffering serious injuries would receive Rs 7 lakh, while those sustaining fractures would be paid Rs 5 lakh, he said.The state government would also bear the medical treatment cost of 'govindas' (participants) in case they suffer injuries, Shinde said.