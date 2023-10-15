12 killed, 23 injured in bus accident on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

At least 12 people were killed and 23 others injured when a speeding mini-bus hit a container in the early hours of Sunday on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, formerly known as Aurangabad.

The accident took place at around 12.30 am in Vaijapur area of the expressway in the district, located nearly 350 km from Mumbai, the official said.The official said that the bus driver lost control over the wheels, as a result of which the bus hit the container from rear side.Twelve passengers were killed, among whom five were men, six women and one was a minor girl.