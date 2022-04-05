14 Shiv Sena MPs in touch with us, claims BJP leader Prasad Lad

The BJP has now made another sensational claim. BJP leader Prasad Lad has claimed that 14 Shiv Sena MPs are in touch with us. These Shiv Sena MPs are dissatisfied with the party. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray could not solve the issues of his own 14 MPs. However, the BJP has the power to quell the anger of these disgruntled MPs, said Prasad Lad. He was speaking to the media in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Prasad Lad's statement has caused a stir in political circles. Prasad Lad has immediately refused to reveal the names of these 14 disgruntled Shiv Sena MPs. We will announce the names when the time is right, "said Prasad Lad. Besides, 24 to 25 Shiv Sena MLAs in the state are also in touch with BJP, Lad said. At present Shiv Sena has 18 MPs in Lok Sabha. If 14 of these MLAs are in touch with BJP, it could be a serious problem for Shiv Sena. It remains to be seen how the Shiv Sena will react to this.

