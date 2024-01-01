142 km Samruddhi Mahamarg to increase Gadchiroli's Connectivity

Gadchiroli: The 600-kilometer Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway from Mumbai to Nagpur has already opened traffic. Now, the final alignment for the second phase of the expressway, connecting Bhandara to Gadchiroli, has received approval. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will undertake the construction of this phase. This, along with existing infrastructure like railways, national highways, and the Surjagad iron and steel project, is poised to propel the development of Gadchiroli district.

Development on the Fast Track:

Gadchiroli, previously known as a backward and undeveloped district, is now attracting major projects. The 142-kilometer Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Bhandara and Gadchiroli will significantly improve the district's connectivity. It will boost communication and tourism development. Gadchiroli will be connected to Nagpur, Bhandara, and Mumbai by this high-speed expressway. Underdeveloped districts of eastern Maharashtra will witness socio-economic growth. Tribal areas will benefit from improved infrastructure, facilitating their development.

Route:

Bhandara - Gadchiroli: 142 kilometers

Nagpur - Chandrapur: 194 kilometers

Nagpur - Gondia: 162 kilometers



Additional Route:

Duggipar - Koregaon - Gondia: 44-kilometer National Highway 753 approved.

Samruddhi Mahamarg stretches connecting Bhandara - Gondia and Desai Ganj - Armoli will be constructed.

The Nagpur - Bhandara - Gadchiroli leg of the Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Both Samruddhi Mahamarg branches will converge at Armoli and proceed further to Gadchiroli stated Dr Devram Holi, MLA.

Optimism:

The Samruddhi Mahamarg is expected to accelerate the development of Gadchiroli district and raise the standard of living for its residents.