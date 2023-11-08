1.5 crore people reap benefits from Maha's govt at your doorstep program, says CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that 1.5 crore individuals have derived benefits from the government's prominent Shasan Aplya Dari program, which is designed to deliver government schemes directly to the common people's doorsteps. The Government at Your Doorstep initiative was introduced by the state government in May of this year.

Speaking at the virtual launch of Namo 11-point programme in Mumbai suburban district, CM Shinde stressed the need to ensure that the government’s welfare schemes reach all sections of the society. He said the government is working to implement the welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ensure that they reach each and every section of the society.

We are taking several welfare initiatives. The Government at Your Doorstep initiative has benefitted 1.5 crore people, he said. The chief minister also said that the ‘Namo 11-point programme gives justice to all sections of the society, he said, adding that the initiative launched in Mumbai suburbs should be replicated in the entire state.