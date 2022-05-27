15 passengers injured as bus falls into roadside ditch in Palghar

Maharashtra State Transport Board's ST bus on Bhusawal-Boisar route is overturned in Waghoba pass of Palghar. The State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus driver lost control and crashed directly into the ditch. At least 15 passengers were injured in the crash. All the injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Palghar.

According to the information received, the driver of this bus, which was operated under Ratrani bus service, was changed to Nashik. According to the passengers, the driver was drunk and the bus overturned in the valley at around 6 in the morning in Vagoba Ghat before Palghar.

"We were telling the conductor that the driver was drunk," the passenger said. He should not have been on the steering wheel. However, the conductor did not listen to us and followed the driver. But the driver was driving very fast in a very terrible manner. That is why the accident happened, claimed the passengers injured in the accident.

Local police rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. The injured passengers were taken out of the bus and admitted to the government hospital in Palghar for treatment. According to the passengers, the accident took place as the bus driver was driving at high speed due to drunkenness.